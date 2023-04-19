A business advocacy group has launched a petition drive for a statewide vote it hopes will block the major changes to voting and abortion rights laws New Mexico's Democratic Legislature passed this year from taking effect.
The five bills, including a measure to prohibit cities and counties in New Mexico from restricting access to abortion and gender-affirming care, were among the most contentious during the 60-day session.
"For New Mexicans who may not agree with some of the laws that were passed, the [state] Constitution allows for this [referendum] process," Larry Sonntag, a spokesman for Better Together New Mexico, a project of the Albuquerque-based New Mexico Business Coalition, said Wednesday.
The group and its coalition of partners, however, has not yet received the necessary approvals to start gathering voter signatures — and time isn't on their side.
The group has just two months to get the roughly 179,000 signatures it would need to block the laws from taking effect until voters can weigh in; it could still force a vote after that by hitting a lower threshold of about 71,000 signatures statewide, although the laws would take effect until November 2024 in that case.
In addition, Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver says some laws — including House Bill 7, which prohibits local governments from adopting their own abortion bans and which the group wants to overturn — are exempt from referendum.
"None of the requests submitted by Better Together New Mexico or affiliated individuals [have] met the strict legal requirements for referendum petitions, and it would be completely irresponsible for the Secretary of State to approve a referendum petition for circulation and signature by voters of this state if it is not in the format required by law and most importantly, if it is constitutionally exempt from being challenged by referendum petition," Alex Curtas, a spokesman for the Secretary of State's Office, wrote in an email.
Sonntag accused Toulouse Oliver, a Democrat, of setting up "unnecessary roadblocks" to citizens' rights to a referendum petition. He said the coalition might turn to the courts if her office won't approve the form.
"She's not doing her job of approving the format for the referendums to go forward," he said. "She's kicked back some of them based on a hyphen or a comma. That type of red tape, governmental obstruction to what's allowed in the Constitution is not acceptable."
Curtas wrote the Secretary of State's Office has a duty to review referendum petition requests for approval prior to circulation and determine if they meet legal requirements.
"To date, following the 2023 Legislative Session, the Secretary of State has not received a single petition that meets even the basic technical requirements as to form under [New Mexico] law," he wrote.
In addition to House Bill 7, other bills the coalition wants to prevent from taking effect include:
Senate Bill 13, which provides protections to patients and providers from out-of-state investigations into abortion or gender-affirming care.
House Bill 4, a sweeping elections bill that automatically registers eligible New Mexicans to vote when they complete a transaction at the Motor Vehicle Division, among other provisions.
Senate Bill 180, which enacted a series of election code changes, including allowing confidentiality of elected or appointed public officials’ home addresses, and
Senate Bill 397, which calls for public school-based health centers.
While all, particularly to the abortion rights bills, were controversial, all five measures passed the Democratic-controlled Legislature on largely party-line votes.
"In some cases, it appears the legislators have an agenda where it doesn't matter what the opposition is in public hearings or in communications," Sonntag said. "We know that there were hundreds of thousands of communications in opposition to these bills, so that's why we're going forward with the referendum process because even though [lawmakers] are duly elected, how they voted does not represent the majority of New Mexicans' values."
Even if the coalition receives the go-ahead, it faces the high hurdle of collecting tens of thousands signatures from voters in every corner of the state.
To stop a law from taking effect until voters have a chance to weigh in, it must collect signatures from 25% of the number of voters who cast ballots in the last general election in 90 days or less after the end of the legislative session, the last day of which was March 18. Almost 715,000 people voted in the 2022 general election, according to the Secretary of State's records.
The group can still force a vote in November 2024 if it gets the signatures of 10% of those who voted in the previous general election — both 10% statewide and 10% in three-fourths of the state's counties — but in that case, the laws would go into effect until then.
According to a news release from Better Together New Mexico, other groups involved in the referendum push include Change Course New Mexico, The Library Guild, NMET Network, Right to Life, and One Name One Banner.
"The momentum is building," Sonntag wrote in a message. "There are now 587 people from across [New Mexico] who have responded saying they will help gather the needed signatures. Some of these are leaders with contact info for thousands of voters."