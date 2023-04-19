A business advocacy group has launched a petition drive for a statewide vote it hopes will block the major changes to voting and abortion rights laws New Mexico's Democratic Legislature passed this year from taking effect.

The five bills, including a measure to prohibit cities and counties in New Mexico from restricting access to abortion and gender-affirming care, were among the most contentious during the 60-day session.

"For New Mexicans who may not agree with some of the laws that were passed, the [state] Constitution allows for this [referendum] process," Larry Sonntag, a spokesman for Better Together New Mexico, a project of the Albuquerque-based New Mexico Business Coalition, said Wednesday.

