Three co-defendants charged with murder in the 2018 shooting death of a popular Española Valley High School graduate have agreed to testify against the primary suspect, Mark Hice, prompting a judge to postpone the man's trial.
Hice's defense attorney had asked the judge for more time to prepare after learning the co-defendants were planning to accept plea deals calling for them to take the stand as witnesses for the state.
Hice's trial in the death of 18-year-old Cameron Martinez of Alcalde, initially set for next month, is now scheduled in May.
Martinez and three of his friends were gunned down in October 2018 as they were traveling in Martinez's vehicle on N.M. 68 near the Ohkay Hotel Casino. The friends survived but suffered injuries.
Police have said two carloads of young people — armed and organized by 23-year-old Hice — opened fire after mistaking Martinez and his friends for someone Hice said had been threatening him on social media.
Three men accused of being the shooters — Hice, Axel Zamarron, 19, and Anton Martinez, 20 — and 22-year old Brittany Garcia, accused of driving one of the cars during the shooting — were charged with murder. Three other co-defendants, including two teens, faced lesser charges in the case.
Plea hearings for Zamarron and Anton Martinez are set for Monday.
Anton Martinez and Cameron Martinez are not related.
State District Judge Maria Sanchez-Gagne granted a request for more time from Hice's attorney, Sheri Raphaelson, who said she needed to redevelop her defense strategy.
The co-defendants' plea deals have not been made public, but prosecutor Blake Nichols acknowledged during a motions hearing Monday in Hice's case that the state has discussed a possible agreement with Zamarron in which he would plead guilty to first-degree murder in exchange for a prison sentence of 13 to 20 years.
Normally, first-degree murder convictions in New Mexico carry a mandatory life sentence — defined as 30 years. But the state has more flexibility in Zamarron's case because he was a juvenile when the shooting occurred.
A fifth defendant, Savannah Martinez, 25, pleaded guilty in May to tampering with evidence as part of an agreement with prosecutors that calls for her to cooperate in the prosecution of the four defendants charged with murder. Under the agreement, she would serve three years of probation.
The cases involving Katryna Moya and Alejandra Noelia Gonzalez, both minors accused of riding in a car with Zamarron, are not public record because of their ages.
Gonzalez died in a car crash in January.
