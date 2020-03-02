One of four defendants charged with murder in the 2018 shooting death of 18-year-old Cameron Martinez pleaded guilty Monday.
Under the terms of his agreement with prosecutors, Axel Zamarron will be sentenced to between 13 and 20 years in prison on a first-degree murder charge. He also will be required to testify in his co-defendants' trials. In exchange, prosecutors agreed to drop nine other charges in the Martinez killing and two others, including rape, he faced in an unrelated case.
First-degree murder convictions, whether by plea agreement or jury trial, generally carry a mandatory of sentence of life in prison — defined as 30 years in New Mexico.
But because Zamarron, now 19, was only 17 at the time of the crime, the state had the flexibility to agree to a deal that calls for him to serve 30 years or less as a youthful offender.
Chief Deputy District Attorney Blake Nichols told state District Judge Maria Sanchez-Gagne — who accepted the plea — the deal was in the best interests of justice because it spared Cameron Martinez's family from having to sit through multiple trials and also eliminated the risk of Zamarron being found not guilty at trial.
Nichols said the plea also eliminated the possibility of Zamarron being found amenable to treatment as a juvenile and having his sentence capped at two years.
The prosecutors said both Martinez's family and Zamarron's accuser in the rape case agreed to the terms of the deal.
Because murder is classified as a serious violent offense, Zamarron will have to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence and cannot reduce his time by more than 15 percent through earned good-time credits.
Martinez and three of his friends were shot in October 2018 as they were traveling in Martinez's vehicle on N.M. 68 near the Ohkay Hotel Casino. The friends survived but suffered injuries.
Police have said two carloads of young people — armed and organized by 23-year-old Mark Hice — opened fire after mistaking Martinez and his friends for someone Hice said had been threatening him on social media.
Nichols said Monday it was a bullet fired by Hice, not Zamarron, that killed Martinez. But the prosecutor added Zamarron had emptied a full clip from a Glock pistol into Cameron Martinez' vehicle.
Zamarron was charged with multiple counts of shooting at or from a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence and conspiracy. Had he been tried and found guilty on all counts, Nichols said, Zamarron would have faced as many as 109 years in prison.
Three men accused of being the shooters — Hice, Zamarron and Anton Martinez — and Brittany Garcia, accused of driving one of the cars during the shooting, were charged with murder. Three other co-defendants, including two teens, faced lesser charges.
A fifth defendant, Savannah Martinez, 25, pleaded guilty in May to tampering with evidence as part of an agreement with prosecutors that calls for her to cooperate in the prosecution of the four defendants charged with murder. Under the agreement, she would serve three years' probation.
The cases involving Katryna Moya and Alejandra Noelia Gonzalez, both minors accused of riding in a car with Zamarron, are not public record because of their ages. Gonzalez died in a car crash in January.
Nichols said Zamarron's testimony will make up for Gonzalez's absence at the trials of other defendants in the case.
Anton Martinez — no relation to Cameron Martinez — also was scheduled to take a plea Monday, but attorneys for the prosecution and defense asked the judge to postpone his hearing about a week, saying they needed more time to reach an agreement.
Zamarron's rape charge stems from an April 9, 2018, incident during which Zamarron, then 17, and two others are accused of getting a 15-year-old girl drunk on vodka, raping her and then distributing a video of the alleged assault.
Zamarron was charged with criminal sexual penetration and manufacturing visual medium of sexual exploitation of children in that case in March 2019, according to court records. Luis Angel Rico — who was 18 at the time — was charged with criminal sexual penetration in connection to the incident just last month.
Because juvenile criminal records are sealed, it's unclear whether the third suspect, who was 17 at the time, has been charged.
Nichols said the deal Zamarron agreed to Monday does not require him to testify in the rape case.
