Momentum seems to be building for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to join the Biden administration as secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Citing people familiar with the matter, CNN reported Wednesday that New Mexico's governor is a "leading contender" for the job and is expected to be nominated for the Cabinet position.
"While [President-elect Joe] Biden has faced considerable pressure to nominate Lujan Grisham to become Health and Human Services secretary, a Biden adviser said her credentials put her atop the list to run the sprawling agency — long before the public lobbying campaign began," CNN reported. "She has served as a state health secretary in New Mexico, a member of Congress and governor."
The report comes a week after Politico also reported that Lujan Grisham was a top contender for the post, along with former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy.
Another news outlet, however, is reporting Lujan Grisham may be out of the running.
Peter Alexander, a White House correspondent for NBC News, wrote on Twitter that Murthy and Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo are the leading contenders for health secretary.
A spokeswoman for Lujan Grisham did not immediately return a message seeking comment but said last week after the report in Politico that the governor was "focused on the COVID-19 crisis at hand in New Mexico."
Speculation about the governor being tapped to lead the sprawling Health and Human Services Department amid the coronavirus pandemic also comes amid talk of New Mexico Congresswoman Deb Haaland emerging as a front-runner for secretary of the Interior Department.
Good! The question is, will the Lt. Governor be any better?
My wife and I will miss her if she is picked. We have agreed 100% with her priorities during this pandemic: save lives and not overwhelm our healthcare system. (And yes, that means that restaurants, shops, and other businesses could very well go out-of-business. But that is less important than saving lives and not overwhelming our healthcare system).
You talk as if losing a business was a toothache. Shame on you.
All New Mexicans should know that they suffered at her onerous power for the sole purpose of advancing her career and every business that was ruined and other the other associated issues thereof were simply for her gain. I don't think she will truly be there and if so would only last a short while until her incompetence is discovered and she is shown the door.
Mark Brown: I could not disagree with you more. Being a good manager means making tough decisions during uncertain times. In addition your viewpoint only focuses on the past 10 months and ignores the many accomplishments the governor has made during her tenure.
MLG would be a good choice. Governors know how to run big bureaucracies. She has shown plenty of know-how and courage in trying to balance re-opening the economy with saving lives. To be sure, the carping of Rs in NM is not the same as it is in Washington but it is different only in degree; not in kind. She will be well able to handle that as well as moving HHS forward.
