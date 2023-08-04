A decision by the U.S. Air Force to pull a special operations squadron out of Cannon Air Force Base in Eastern New Mexico has raised hackles from residents in nearby Clovis, where the installation’s economic impact is considerable.

The Air Force last week announced it will relocate the 6th Special Operations Squadron’s seven MC-130J airplanes and more than 300 service members from Cannon to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson in 2027.

At a Friday morning news conference, Clovis leaders tried to put at the departure in the best light possible.

Recommended for you