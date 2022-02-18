Hours of operation at some offices and institutions will be affected by the observance of Presidents Day on Monday:
• Federal and county government offices will be closed. State and city government offices will be open.
• Post offices will be closed and regular mail delivery will be suspended.
• Santa Fe Public Schools will be closed.
• Some financial institutions will be closed.
• Santa Fe Community College will be open.
