The Inn on the Alameda will become the first Santa Fe hotel to shutter its doors because of COVID-19 when the 72-room downtown facility closes Saturday.
It likely won’t be the last, said Randy Randall, executive director of Tourism Santa Fe, the city’s convention and visitors bureau.
“It’s the first one I have heard of definitively,” Randall said. “I think we will see more. I think it will be a mixture [of big and small hotels]. This is a worldwide problem. This is not just Santa Fe or New Mexico.”
Inn on the Alameda owner Joe Schepps said he had already been pondering a closure for the previous 72 hours, as his hotel slunk through the weekend with nine guests.
“The thought that pushed me over the top was the Vegas casinos closing,” Schepps said. “To defeat the threat [of coronavirus] to this country, this kind of more or less is necessary. I have no idea when we will reopen.”
Schepps said he will lay off all 55 employees, who will be eligible for special unemployment rules set up by the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions for job losses caused by the crisis.
Schepps has never closed the hotel he built and opened in 1986.
“It’s just too clear that people won’t be traveling,” he said.
Theaters shut down
Santa Fe has become a cinema desert: All movie theaters in the city are now closed.
The Violet Crown Cinema did not open Tuesday, and two Regal Cinema locations in Santa Fe were also closed “as a precaution amid the current circumstances," according to the Regal website. "All theaters will remain closed until further notice.”
The Center for Contemporary Arts on Saturday closed its CCA Cinematheque and The Screen for at least three weeks as “the health and safety of our community is important to us,” the organization said on its website.
Violet Crown posted the decision to close at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday on Facebook without mentioning a potential reopening date.
“We took immediate action,” said David Gil, Violet Crown’s media and marketing director. “Now we are getting down to details.”
Jean Cocteau Cinema is normally closed Monday and Tuesday but said it would remain closed through April 15, during which time the theater will be cleaned and sanitized, said Brian Sanchez, who handles marketing for Jean Cocteau.
More casinos close
Tesuque Casino shut its doors Tuesday, following others in the area, including Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino, Cities of Gold and Jake's Casino. The Buffalo Thunder hotel will remain open.
Ohkay Hotel Casino in Ohkay Owingeh closed at 4 a.m. Wednesday through at least April 1, Ohkay Owingeh Gov. Ron Lovato announced Tuesday.
The Santa Claran Hotel and Casino in Española is scheduled to close for 14 days beginning Thursday the Pueblo of Santa Clara said Tuesday.
Other popular outlets, including Ten Thousand Waves and its fine-dining restaurant Izanami, also closed. The spa said on Facebook it will reassess on April 15.
Ojo Spa Resorts decided Tuesday afternoon to close Ojo Caliente Mineral Springs & Resort and Sunrise Springs Spa Resort in Santa Fe until further notice after conferring with the Governor's Office, managing partner Andy Joseph said.
The Hilton Santa Fe Historic Plaza closed its restaurant several days ago.
These closures follow last week’s shutdowns at Meow Wolf and the Lensic Performing Arts Center.
