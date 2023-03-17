breaking Closings and delays: Santa Fe Public Schools closed today Mar 17, 2023 39 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Home News Local News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Weather-related closings and delays for Friday, March 17, 20231st District Court - Santa Fe - Closed4th Judicial Court - Las Vegas - 2 Hour Delay8th Judicial District Court Taos - 2 Hour DelayBandelier National Monument - Opens at 12 p.m.Española Public Schools - ClosedEstancia Valley Classical Academy - ClosedInstitute of American Indian Arts - ClosedJemez Valley Public Schools - ClosedLa Casita Preschool - ClosedLa Tierra Montessori School - 2 Hour DelayLas Vegas City Schools - ClosedLearning Curve Child Development Center - ClosedLittle Warriors Daycare Learning Center - Open at 10 a.m.Magristrate Court - Cuba - 2 Hour DelayMora Independent Schools - ClosedMoriarty-Edgewood Schools - ClosedNew Mexico Highlands - Las Vegas - ClosedNew Mexico School for the Deaf - 2 Hour Delay Santa Fe CampusNew Mexico School for the Arts - Open at 10 a.m.NM Secretary of State - 2 Hour DelayNM State Personnel - ClosedNM Supreme Court Building - 2 Hour DelayPecos Independent Schools - ClosedPojoaque Valley Public Schools - ClosedPueblo of Jemez - 2 Hour DelayRio Arriba Co Employees - Espanola - 2 Hour DelayRio Arriba Co. Employees - Tierra Amarilla - 2 Hour DelayRio Arriba Magistrate Court - 2 Hour DelaySan Miguel Magistrate Court - Open at 10 a.m.Santa Fe County Magistrate Court - ClosedSanta Fe Community College - ClosedSanta Fe County Offices - 2 Hour DelaySanta Fe Higher Education Center - ClosedSanta Fe Indian School Buses - 2 Hour Bus Delay-North and SouthSanta Fe Public Schools - ClosedSanta Fe Waldorf School - ClosedSanto Nino Regional Catholic School - ClosedSt. Michael's High School - ClosedTaos City Offices - ClosedTaos Magistrate Court - 2 Hour DelayUNM Taos - 2 Hour DelayValles Caldera National Preserve - ClosedWest Las Vegas Public Schools - Closed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesNew Mexico State Police officer shoots at fleeing suspect; suspect still at largeSanta Fe County jail guard, Life Link employee charged in alleged drug ringWoman in critical condition, suspect in custody after chase ends in crashDeputies respond to domestic dispute involving state Republican senatorHouse passes omnibus tax bill that would give taxpayers rebate checksEspañola police chased suspect into Santa Fe before crashJohnnie's Cash Store owner fostered sense of communityDomestic dispute involving GOP senator ignites water cooler talk at RoundhouseA good walk spoiled by state land commissionerSelf-inflicted wounds will do in Sen. Pirtle Images Videos COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Ringside Seat Legislator with giant megaphone censors himself Rescue Report Man and his dog find home in Santa Fe Will Webber Lobos, you are where you're supposed to be Magic table A marinade at its best