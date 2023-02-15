Weather-related closings and delays for Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023
11th Judicial Court - Aztec - Closed
11th Judicial Court - Farmington - Closed
11th Judicial DA Farmington Div 1 - Closed
13th Judicial Court - Sandoval - Closed
1st District Court - Santa Fe - Closed
1st District Court - Los Alamos - Closed
1st District Court - Tierra Amarilla - Closed
2nd Judicial Dist Court - Albuquerque - 2 Hour Delay
8th Judicial District Court Colfax - Raton District & Magistrate - Closed
8th Judicial District Court Taos - Closed
8th Judicial District Court Union - Closed
Acts Christian Academy - Closed
Albuquerque Public Schools - 2 Hour Delay
Aztec Magistrate Court - Closed
Aztec Municipal Schools - Closed
Bandelier National Monument - Open at Noon
Bloomfield Municipal Court - 2 Hour Delay
Bloomfield Schools - Remote Learning Only
Central Consolidated Schools - Closed
Chama Valley Independent Schools - Closed
Cimarron Municipal Schools - Closed
City of Albuquerque - non-essential services are on a 2-hour delay
City Of Aztec - Open at 10 a.m.
City of Bloomfield - 2 Hour Delay
City of Rio Rancho Offices - 2 Hour Delay
City Of Santa Fe - Closed
Clayton Magistrate Court - Closed
Copper Ridge Daycare and Preschool - Closed
Creation Station Daycare and Development Center Chimayo - Closed
Creative Kids Childcare Center - 2 Hour Delay
Crownpoint Community School - Closed
Cuba Independent Schools - Remote Learning Only
Dream Dine' Charter School - Closed
Dulce Independent Schools - Remote Learning Only
East Mountain High School - Remote Learning Only
El Camino Real Academy - Closed
Española Public Schools - Closed - Staff Report 2 Hour Delay
Estancia Valley Classical Academy - Closed
Farmington Magistrate Court - Closed
Farmington Municipal Schools - Closed
Institute of American Indian Arts - Closed
Jemez Valley Public Schools - Closed
Just Us Kids - Aztec - Closed
Just Us Kids - Farmington - Closed
La Casita Preschool - 2 Hour Delay
La Tierra Montessori School - 3 Hour Delay
Learning Curve Child Development Center - Closed
Little Warriors Daycare Learning Center - Closed
Los Alamos County Employees - Closed
Los Alamos Magistrate Court - Closed
Los Alamos National Lab - Closed
Maxwell Municipal Schools - Closed
McCurdy Charter School - Closed
Mora County Government Offices - Closed
Mora Independent Schools - Closed
Moriarty Magistrate Court - Closed
Moriarty-Edgewood Schools - Closed Today/Remote Learning
Ms. Cohen's Homeschool Classroom - 2 Hour Delay/Open at 10:30
Navajo Housing Authority - 2 Hour Delay
Navajo Nation Government - 2 Hour Delay
Navajo Preparatory School - Closed
New Mexico Highlands - Las Vegas - 2 Hour Delay
New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science - Open at 11 a.m.; First Shows at Noon
New Mexico School for the Deaf - 2 Hour Delay
New Mexico School for the Arts - Closed
NM Secretary of State - 2 Hour Delay
NM State Personnel - Closed
NM Supreme Court Building - Closed
North Central Solid Waste Authority - Admin & Transfer Stations 2 Hour Delay
Pecos Independent Schools - Closed
Pecos Municipal Offices - Closed
Peñasco Independent Schools - Closed
Pinon Hills Academy - Closed
Pojoaque Valley Public Schools - Closed
Pueblo of Jemez - 2 Hour Delay
Raton Public Schools - Closed
Red River Valley Charter School - Remote Learning Only
Rio Arriba Co Employees - Espanola - 2 Hour Delay
Rio Arriba Co. Employees - Tierra Amarilla - 2 Hour Delay
Rio Arriba Magistrate Court - Closed
Rio Arriba Magistrate Court Chama - Closed
Rio Rancho Municipal Court - Open at 9 a.m.
Rio Rancho Public Schools - Closed
Roots and Wings Community School - Remote Learning Only
San Juan Community College - Remote Learning Only
Sandia National Labs - 2 Hour Delay
Sandoval County Offices - Closed
Santa Fe Co Magistrate Court - Closed
Santa Fe Community College - Closed
Santa Fe County Offices - Closed
Santa Fe Higher Education Center - Closed
Santa Fe Indian School Buses - All-Day Students Classes Canceled
Santa Fe Public Schools - Closed
Santa Fe Waldorf School - Closed
Santa Fe YMCA - Closed
Santo Nino Regional Catholic School - Closed
Springer Magistrate Court - Closed
St. Bonaventure School - Closed
St. Francis of Assisi School - Closed
St. Michael's High School - Closed
Summit Child Development Center - Closed
Taos Academy - Closed
Taos City Offices - 2 Hour Delay
Taos Integrated School of Arts - Closed
Taos International School - Remote Learning Only
Taos Magistrate Court - Closed
Tierra Encantada Charter - Closed
UNM Rio Rancho Campus - 2 Hour Delay
UNM Albuquerque - 2 Hour Delay
UNM Children's Campus - 2 Hour Delay
UNM Los Alamos - Closed
UNM Taos - Closed
Vista Grande High School - Closed
West Las Vegas Public Schools - 2 Hour Delay