Maya Seiden, left, comforts her friend Jeannine Cota alongside other former staffers for former Gov. Bill Richardson during his time as U.S. secretary of energy. Richardson was lying in state in the Capitol Rotunda on Wednesday.
Former President Bill Clinton said New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson "had a certain childlike wonder about him that made him take risks."
The world, nation and New Mexico are better off, Clinton said, because of the life of public service chosen by Richardson, who died earlier this month at the age of 75.
Clinton, one of many dignitaries who traveled to Santa Fe for Richardson's funeral Mass, provided the eulogy Thursday morning at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi, where about 1,000 people gathered to remember the statesman.
Clinton said Richardson knew how to make everyone he met "feel important and valued" — a trait that served him well, whether he was negotiating for the release of hostages from a foreign nation or trying to build support for an initiative he thought would benefit the state.
Speaking in a sometimes raspy voice, Clinton said he and Richardson had a lot in common — starting with their first political campaigns in 1980, which both of them lost; both also managed to win their second race, to launch a long career.
Richardson was successful at dealing with people, including dictators of other countries, because he knew that even "bad guys" were capable of doing good "once in a while," Clinton said.
The former president, whose appearance was not announced prior to the service, had a longtime friendship with Richardson, despite a rift that developed in 2008, when Richardson chose to endorse Barack Obama for president rather than Hillary Clinton after ending his own bid for the office. Richardson's decades-long career in public service — and as a private diplomat who successfully negotiated for the release of dozens of U.S. citizens held hostage in foreign nations — included years of service in Clinton's Cabinet.
Clinton arrived at the cathedral Thursday morning amid hundreds of other mourners and followed the casket into the cathedral with Richardson’s widow, Barbara, as a group of Native Americans performed a ceremonial song.
Former Gov. Susana Martinez and Interior Secretary Deb Haaland attended the Mass, as did former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed, who had been detained for three years in Russia. Richardson helped negotiate Reed's release.
Archbishop John C. Wester of the Archdiocese of Santa Fe, who presided over the Mass, said Richardson "responded to those who came to him for help and went out of his way to help those in need."
Wester said Richardson's Catholic faith drove him as a human being and political leader.
Using a baseball analogy, Wester described Richardson, who played the sport in his youth, as a man who was safe on first base but would take risks — always going for second base — to do good.
"He took risks to get things done: clean energy, improving education and health care, advocating for migrants, ending the death penalty," Wester said. "It takes risk to be a governor, to be a political official."
A reception for Richardson followed the Mass at the state Capitol rotunda, where at least 1,000 people visited the rotunda a day earlier for a commemoration of his life.
Richardson became renowned on the international political stage for his efforts to free Americans held hostage in foreign countries including Cuba, North Korea, Sudan and Russia.
His diplomatic work began when he was serving as a Democratic U.S. congressman representing New Mexico from 1982 to 1996.
He served as U.S. energy secretary under Clinton from 1998 to 2000 and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations from 1997 to 1998.
In his two terms as governor of New Mexico (2003-2010), Richardson is credited with building up the state's film industry, playing a role in the creation of the New Mexico Rail Runner Express commuter train and Spaceport America, abolishing the death penalty in the state and increasing investments in the state's public school system.
He sought higher office in the 2008 presidential race but failed to gain enough support after primary elections in Iowa and New Hampshire.
His second term as governor included a pay-to-play scandal centered on allegations involving state contracts that clouded the end of his work in government. The federal investigation cost him a nomination to President Obama's Cabinet, though Richardson was never charged with any crime.
Richardson was not deterred. After his second term as governor ended, he founded the Richardson Center for Global Engagement in Santa Fe and continued his diplomatic work.
He was nominated in August for a Nobel Peace Prize for his work to free hostages and political prisoners in other countries — 15 in a span of 14 months. The nomination, by four U.S. senators, including Ben Ray Luján and Martin Heinrich of New Mexico, was one of several Nobel nominations the former governor received throughout his career.