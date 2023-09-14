Former President Bill Clinton said New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson "had a certain childlike wonder about him that made him take risks."

The world, nation and New Mexico are better off, Clinton said, because of the life of public service chosen by Richardson, who died earlier this month at the age of 75.

Clinton, one of many dignitaries who traveled to Santa Fe for Richardson's funeral Mass, provided the eulogy Thursday morning at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi, where about 1,000 people gathered to remember the statesman. 

