Archbishop John C. Wester of the Archdiocese of Santa Fe said former Gov. Bill Richardson "responded to those who came to him for help and went out of his way to help those in need."

During a funeral Mass at this morning at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi, Wester said Richardson's Catholic faith drove him as a human being and political leader.

Using a baseball analogy, Wester described Richardson, who played the sport in his youth, as a man who was safe on first base but would take risks — always going for second base — to do good. 

Recommended for you