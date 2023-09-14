Maya Seiden, left, comforts her friend Jeannine Cota alongside other former staffers for former Gov. Bill Richardson during his time as U.S. secretary of energy. Richardson was lying in state in the Capitol Rotunda on Wednesday.
Maya Seiden, left, comforts her friend Jeannine Cota alongside other former staffers for former Gov. Bill Richardson during his time as U.S. secretary of energy. Richardson was lying in state in the Capitol Rotunda on Wednesday.
Archbishop John C. Wester of the Archdiocese of Santa Fe said former Gov. Bill Richardson "responded to those who came to him for help and went out of his way to help those in need."
During a funeral Mass at this morning at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi, Wester said Richardson's Catholic faith drove him as a human being and political leader.
Using a baseball analogy, Wester described Richardson, who played the sport in his youth, as a man who was safe on first base but would take risks — always going for second base — to do good.
"He took risks to get things done: clean energy, improving education and health care, advocating for migrants, ending the death penalty," Wester said. "It takes risk to be a governor, to be a political official."
Former President Bill Clinton arrived at the cathedral this morning amid hundreds of other mourners, including many dignitaries from across the nation and the world. Clinton and Richardson’s widow, Barbara, followed the casket into the cathedral as a group of Native Americans performed a ceremonial song.
Former Gov. Susana Martinez and Interior Secretary Deb Haaland attended the Mass, as did former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed, who had been detained for three years in Russia. Richardson helped negotiate Reed's release.
According to a program of the event, Clinton is scheduled to offer words of remembrance. Richardson's decades-long career in public service and as a private diplomat who successfully negotiated for the release of dozens of U.S. citizens held hostage in foreign nations, included years of service in Clinton's Cabinet.
The Mass, which drew about 1,000 people and filled the cathedral's pews, is scheduled to last until 12:30 p.m. A reception for Richardson, who died earlier this month at the age of 75 in Massachusetts, is scheduled to follow at the state Capitol rotunda.
At least 1,000 people visited the rotunda Wednesday for a commemoration of his life, which reached far beyond Santa Fe and New Mexico's borders.
Richardson became renowned on the international political stage for his efforts to free Americans held hostage in foreign countries including Cuba, North Korea, Sudan and Russia.
His diplomatic work began when he was serving as a Democratic U.S. congressman representing New Mexico from 1982 to 1996.
He served as U.S. energy secretary under Clinton from 1998 to 2000 and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations from 1997 to 1998.
In his two terms as governor of New Mexico (2003-2010), Richardson is credited with building up the state's film industry, playing a role in the creation of the New Mexico Rail Runner Express commuter train and Spaceport America, abolishing the death penalty in the state and increasing investments in the state's public school system.
He sought higher office in the 2008 presidential race but failed to gain enough support after primary elections in Iowa and New Hampshire. His decision to endorse Barack Obama rather than Hillary Clinton created a rift between Richardson and the Clintons, who had been longtime friends.
His second term as governor included a pay-to-play scandal centered on allegations involving state contracts. The federal investigation cost him a nomination to President Obama's Cabinet, though Richardson was never charged with any crime.
Richardson was not deterred. After his second term in office ended, he founded the Richardson Center for Global Engagement in Santa Fe and continued his diplomatic work.
He was nominated in August for a Nobel Peace Prize for his work to free hostages and political prisoners in other countries — 15 in a span of 14 months. The nomination, by four U.S. senators, including Ben Ray Luján and Martin Heinrich of New Mexico, was one of several Nobel nominations the former governor received throughout his career.