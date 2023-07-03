While state health officials await federal approval and the arrival of a maternal vaccine to protect infants from the respiratory syncytial virus, better known as RSV — an illness that swelled area hospitals beyond patient capacity in December — health care providers are preparing to open their doors to vaccinate school children.
The "Got Shots?"immunization campaign is scheduled to begin July 8 and run through Aug. 31 at 78 clinics across the state — including 20 in Santa Fe — and will offer vaccines for children ages 18 and younger at no cost, whether they have insurance or not, the New Mexico Department of Health said in a news release Monday.
Got Shots? providers will hold clinics on some weekends and evening hours to accommodate parents’ busy schedules, and parents should call clinics to see if walk-ins are accommodated or appointments are necessary; they also should bring their child’s shot record and Medicaid or private health insurance card, the state agency said in the news release.
“I can’t say enough how successful vaccines have been over decades in greatly reducing once devastating diseases in the U.S.,” Health Secretary Patrick Allen said in the statement.
The program, sponsored by the Department of Health, is designed to assist parents in obtaining required vaccinations before school begins. The required shots include the DTaP vaccine to prevent diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis; the polio vaccine; an MMR shot for measles, mumps and rubella; the Hib shot for haemophilus influenzae type B; vaccines for hepatitis A and B; a pneumococcal shot; a varicella shot and the meningococcal ACWY vaccine. Many of these immunizations are administered in children under 2.
New Mexico fares slightly better than the national average when it comes to many early child vaccinations such as the DTaP, MMR and varicella shots, according to a 2022 report by the American Academy of Pediatrics, with more than 90% of kids receiving both the MMR and varicella vaccinations by 24 months. Fewer small children received the flu shot — 62.2% — while only 57.9% of adolescents in the state had received a shot for the human papillomavirus, or HPV.
State data shows parents had obtained vaccination waivers for 4,684 students in 2022, a number that fell below a high of 4,900 in 2017 but represented a three-year high. The number of waivers had dropped to 3,650 in 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic that saw a statewide shift to remote learning, and then rose sharply the following two years.
Requirements for school kids have seen some changes for the 2023-24 school year.
Health officials will still mandate the meningococcal ACWY vaccine requirement for students to enter 7th through 10th grades; however, a second booster dose of the vaccine is now required for 11th grade entry or at age 16, the minimum age for the shot. Additionally, a two-dose hepatitis A vaccine requirement is now rolled up to kindergarten through 2nd grade.
"At this time, Influenza, COVID-19 and HPV are not required for school entry but will continue to be strongly recommended as is considered best practice," Allen wrote in a March letter to school officials throughout the state. School vaccine requirements are still in force if students are enrolled in online studies, home schooling or other adaptations due to COVID-19, he added.
Parents of students in kindergarten through 8th grade must also present proof of immunity for chickenpox or proof that their child has received the varicella vaccine.
Meanwhile, there is not yet a vaccine for children available in the U.S.
Vaccines for RSV were approved in May by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for adults 60 and older, and approval of vaccinations for pregnant mothers to immunize newborns is expected next month.
The virus swept through New Mexico last fall and, combined with COVID-19 and influenza, left dozens of children and infants in area hospitals on intubation and packed emergency rooms and doctors' offices.
An FDA advisory committee in May voted to approve a Pfizer vaccine through maternal immunization that would help protect infants from first breath through six months from RSV and its complications, according to Pfizer news release.
Additionally, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in June voted to approve the first-ever RSV vaccine for adults ages 60 and older. Still, it is not yet available in New Mexico.
"We do not have a date as to when the RSV vaccines will be offered," David Barre, a spokesman for the New Mexico Department of Health, wrote in an email. "We know the approvals are in process at the federal level."