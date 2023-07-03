While state health officials await federal approval and the arrival of a maternal vaccine to protect infants from the respiratory syncytial virus, better known as RSV — an illness that swelled area hospitals beyond patient capacity in December — health care providers are preparing to open their doors to vaccinate school children.

The "Got Shots?" immunization campaign is scheduled to begin July 8 and run through Aug. 31 at 78 clinics across the state — including 20 in Santa Fe — and will offer vaccines for children ages 18 and younger at no cost, whether they have insurance or not, the New Mexico Department of Health said in a news release Monday.

Got Shots? providers will hold clinics on some weekends and evening hours to accommodate parents’ busy schedules, and parents should call clinics to see if walk-ins are accommodated or appointments are necessary; they also should bring their child’s shot record and Medicaid or private health insurance card, the state agency said in the news release.

Recommended for you