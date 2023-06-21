Clinical cancer treatment trials at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center are expected to restart next month after they were halted in 2022 amid an overhaul in cancer services as the hospital ended its contract with an independent clinic.

The move, which sparked a conflict with physicians at New Mexico Cancer Associates that ended in mediation, came as Christus St. Vincent planned an $80 million project to build a new 80,000-square-foot cancer center. The hospital broke ground Tuesday on the massive project on its St. Michael’s Drive campus.

The center, which will replace a smaller cancer treatment facility on Zia Road, is scheduled for completion in fall 2024.