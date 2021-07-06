070621 jw ifam setup1.jpg

Volunteers Lynda Kellahin and Susan Finger, center, decorate the tents Tuesday while helping to set up a scaled-down version of the International Folk Art Market at Milner Plaza on Museum Hill. The first major art market in Santa Fe since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, IFAM will span two weekends this year, running July 7-11 and July 14-18.

 Jim Weber/The New Mexican

The first major art market in Santa Fe since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the International Folk Art Market will span two weekends this year, running July 7-11 and July 14-18.

