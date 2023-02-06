Santa Fe-based renewable energy advocacy group New Energy Economy had its nonprofit tax status revoked by the IRS for several months in 2022 due to a missing filing but is now in good standing, the organization’s leader said Monday.
Executive Director Mariel Nanasi defended New Energy Economy in response to accusations of “potentially illegal fundraising” by another New Mexico organization.
A news release issued Monday by Albuquerque businesswoman Carla Sonntag and attributed to a group called Better Together New Mexico accused Nanasi and her organization of collecting donations in 2022 while New Energy Economy’s federal charitable 501(c)(3) status was revoked.
“And although the IRS eventually reinstated the nonprofit status and made it retroactive, there is no way that Nanasi or NEE would have known that it would be reinstated during that time from May to December when they were raising money,” the news release states.
Sonntag, founder and president of the New Mexico Business Coalition, did not respond to requests for comment.
Nanasi confirmed in an interview Monday her organization had to resubmit an IRS 990 filing from 2019.
She also issued her own statement in response to Sonntag’s.
“It is true that due to an administrative error, either on the part of our certified CPA who suffered a family loss during COVID, or on the part of the IRS, we had to resubmit a 990 that was missing from their records,” the statement said.
Nanasi provided a December letter from the IRS notifying New Energy Economy its nonprofit status had been reinstated retroactively. She said she learned of the IRS revocation in October and spoke with an agent about the issue.
The agent “confirmed that there was no issue with continuing to receive donations in the meantime,” she wrote in her statement.
Nanasi said the timing of the accusations by Sonntag and Better Together New Mexico — which bills itself as “a statewide grassroots alliance creating important change in our state,” according to its website — “is no accident.”
The attack came a day before an energy bill Nanasi’s group supports was scheduled for its first hearing in the state Legislature, she said, citing the Local Choice Energy Act, which was set to be heard Tuesday by the Senate Conservation Committee.
In her statement, Nanasi called Sonntag’s business coalition “a right wing advocacy group” with ties to Public Service Company of New Mexico, which opposes the energy bill. The statement says the legislation “threatens the monopoly stranglehold that PNM and other investor owned utilities hold over New Mexico families” and accuses of the utility of working with “associated front groups” to divert attention from the bill.
The news release from Better Together New Mexico stated the group, along with Larry Sonntag, filed complaints against New Energy Economy with the IRS and the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office.
A spokeswoman for the the attorney general noted in an email Monday that New Energy Economy is in good standing on the New Mexico Secretary of State’s online portal for charitable organizations.
“Our office has received a complaint from Better Together New Mexico regarding [New Energy Economy] and is looking into the claim as we do for all complaints sent to our Office,” she wrote.