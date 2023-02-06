Santa Fe-based renewable energy advocacy group New Energy Economy had its nonprofit tax status revoked by the IRS for several months in 2022 due to a missing filing but is now in good standing, the organization’s leader said Monday.

Executive Director Mariel Nanasi defended New Energy Economy in response to accusations of “potentially illegal fundraising” by another New Mexico organization.

A news release issued Monday by Albuquerque businesswoman Carla Sonntag and attributed to a group called Better Together New Mexico accused Nanasi and her organization of collecting donations in 2022 while New Energy Economy’s federal charitable 501(c)(3) status was revoked.

