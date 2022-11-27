A golf course irrigation pond once surrounded with brush and small trees that drew a rich variety of birds is now nearly bare of any vegetation. 

Those who come out to the city-owned Marty Sanchez Links de Santa Fe to see winged creatures flying — rather than golf balls — bemoan the loss of habitat, which was easily accessible and a way station for migratory birds. 

Cornell University's ornithology laboratory website, eBird, lists 200 species that have been spotted over the years at the pond. 

Popular in the Community