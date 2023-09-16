A grisly slaying in San Diego last month caught the attention of several alumni of the now-defunct Desert Academy’s Class of 2017.
They recognized the suspect, 25-year-old Maxwell Thomas Logan, as one of their high school classmates and a standout track and field athlete at the small, private academy in Santa Fe.
News of Logan’s arrest in the fatal stabbing of a neighbor in his San Diego apartment complex quickly spread among the Desert Academy graduates and left them wondering how the former track star could be accused of such a heinous crime.
Logan remains in the San Diego County jail after his arrest early Aug. 10 in what police say was an unprovoked knife attack the previous night that killed Andrew Phillip Holland, 38. Holland had been going through his mail in the kitchen of his apartment when Logan is suspected of walking in through an unlocked front door and inexplicably stabbing him up to 50 times in the head and torso.
Logan pleaded not guilty Aug. 14 to first-degree murder as well as false imprisonment — a charge stemming from allegations he locked his girlfriend in a bedroom and threatened her and her pets the same night Holland was killed.
He is scheduled to appear in court again for a readiness conference Sept. 26 and a preliminary hearing Oct. 10, according to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office.
One member of Desert Academy’s 2017 graduating class, who asked to remain anonymous, said he was in utter disbelief when a classmate sent him a news story of the homicide that included a photo of Logan at his arraignment. The man said he instantly recognized his friend and former teammate.
“I was pretty speechless, honestly,” said the man, who had run track with Logan.
“I feel like when things like that happen, you don’t even know what to think,” the man added. “I would hang out with him, and he was always a nice guy, so when you see them in a photo like that, in an article about the crime that he [is accused of committing], it’s pretty unsettling.”
Those who knew Max Logan as a teen described him as well-liked, a notable athlete, a hard worker and a helpful aide in a classroom with younger students.
Efforts to reach Logan’s family members for comment were unsuccessful. His father did not return phone messages, and his mother did not respond to a message sent via Facebook Messenger. A gated home near Santa Fe with an address tied to the family was locked and quiet. A call box outside the gate that listed the family surname was inoperable.
An aunt who lives in the area also did not respond to messages seeking comment.
The family has ties in New York state and Aspen, Colo., according to a Facebook page for Logan. Photos posted on the page appear to show him skiing and running track in New York in 2014. Reports in The New Mexican indicate he ran track at Desert Academy from 2015-17. The school, which offered an International Baccalaureate Diploma Program, shut down in 2020.
San Diego police Lt. Steve Shebloski said in an interview last week Logan had a current New Mexico driver’s license with a Santa Fe address, and investigators believe he had been in California for less than a year before he was charged in the attack. They were still trying to determine how Logan was earning a living in the city, Shebloski said.
He called the Aug. 9 incident “unusual in its randomness.”
“There is nothing that appears to have precipitated it,” Shebloski said. “This appears to be completely random.”
A news release issued by San Diego police the day of Logan’s arrest said officers and paramedics were summoned to a 14th Street complex in the East Village neighborhood after a man reported he had found his roommate dead.
“Upon arriving, they found a male suffering from multiple stab wounds to his head and upper body,” the news release said. “Paramedics attempted to perform life-saving measures, but it was readily apparent the male’s injuries were catastrophic and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.”
As police investigated the incident, Shebloski said, Logan’s girlfriend got their attention by dropping down notes from a room where she said she was being held against her will.
According to the news release, the notes alerted officers “her boyfriend was acting violent and strange.”
Officers went to check on the woman and found Logan in the apartment.
“The male had blood on his person and minor injuries that were consistent with being in some type of confrontation where a cutting or stabbing object was used,” the news release said. He initially was detained on suspicion of domestic violence and later was questioned about the homicide.
Deputy District Attorney Miriam Hurtado — who told a judge in San Diego Superior Court that Holland had been killed in a “callous rage,” according to a report in the San Diego Union-Tribune — did not return a message seeking comment.
Defense attorney Robert Hartmann, who represented Logan at his arraignment, told the Union-Tribune the charges against him were “merely allegations” and “we will wait for the truth to come out.”
In a brief interview with The New Mexican last month, Hartmann declined to comment further on the case and said he would no longer be representing Logan, though he declined to disclose why.
Several graduates of the former Desert Academy reached out to The New Mexican about the San Diego homicide, but most declined to speak about the Max Logan they knew.
The man who agreed to speak anonymously said he mostly lost touch with Logan after their high school graduation.
“We would text each other every now and then,” he said. “We didn’t really stay in touch very heavily, so I don’t know if he was working or what he was doing [in San Diego].”
He saw Logan only once after they graduated, he said. The encounter, which was brief, was about three or four years ago.
“It was just kind of like, ‘Hey, what’s up? How are you doing? We should hang out sometime,’ and we never did,” the man said. “His hair was a bit longer. His beard was a little scruffier. But he still looked like he was in great shape.”
Natalie Passalacqua, a former Desert Academy athletic director and physical education teacher, said Logan was a very serious track and field athlete who worked hard at practice — sometimes too hard.
Passalacqua said she would talk with Logan about easing up on his weightlifting passion because it affected his running ability. Still, he finished second in the Class 3A 400-meter race and was a part of the 1,600 relay team that finished fifth in the 2017 small-school state track meet.
“Yeah, whatever he was doing, he was on it,” Passalacqua said. “I mean, he sometimes would miss maybe a track practice, but that’s because he was in the weight room. He probably felt like he was still training and doing stuff, but he was a religiously focused guy.”
Logan also was Passalacqua’s aide for her middle-school class as a senior and always seemed to get along with her and the students.
“He was very helpful with me, and he was really good with the kids,” Passalacqua said.
Logan’s former classmate called him a “great athlete.”
“He was a really good, all-around athlete,” the man said. “He was a good sprinter. He could do [different] distances and then he was also a good fields athlete, like he was good at shot put, discus, hammer throw. He was a buff dude. He could throw some stuff pretty far.”
Logan was a typical teenager with an adventurous streak, his former classmate said.
“He was always a bit of a daredevil on the ski slopes,” the man said. “He was not afraid to go fast or jump off a big rock or stuff like that.”
Although he didn’t ever see Logan get angry, he said other students at Desert Academy would say Logan “could snap” sometimes.
“I did see him snap a couple of times at people, but snap like in an annoyed way, not like snap in a ‘I’m going to stab you 50 times’ way,” he said.
