Picture (Device Independent Bitmap) 1.jpg

A grisly slaying in San Diego last month caught the attention of several alumni of the now-defunct Desert Academy’s Class of 2017.

They recognized the suspect, 25-year-old Maxwell Thomas Logan, as one of their high school classmates and a standout track and field athlete at the small, private academy in Santa Fe.

News of Logan’s arrest in the fatal stabbing of a neighbor in his San Diego apartment complex quickly spread among the Desert Academy graduates and left them wondering how the former track star could be accused of such a heinous crime.

Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.

Recommended for you