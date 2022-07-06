KHFM, a public classical music radio station, is back on the air after one of its transmission towers lost power during the Cerro Pelado Fire.

In early May, the radio station announced its transmission tower had been affected by a fire.

Workers for the Jemez Mountains Electric Cooperative dealt with rough terrain and steep inclines as they attempted to restore power lines in the area after the blaze.

The Cerro Pelado Fire, which started April 22 in the Jemez Mountains, is fully contained after burning more than 45,000 acres.

Karen Wisdom, a senior manager for the cooperative, said the tower itself was not damaged in the fire, but the power lines that keep it up and running were.

Wisdom said power was fully restored June 30.

The power lines were in remote areas, she said, making the repairs a time-consuming process. Workers had to clear trees and replace electric poles that were damaged in the fire.

