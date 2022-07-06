editor's pick Classical music station back on air after wildfire The New Mexican Claudia Silva Author email Jul 6, 2022 Jul 6, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Home News Local News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KHFM, a public classical music radio station, is back on the air after one of its transmission towers lost power during the Cerro Pelado Fire.In early May, the radio station announced its transmission tower had been affected by a fire.Workers for the Jemez Mountains Electric Cooperative dealt with rough terrain and steep inclines as they attempted to restore power lines in the area after the blaze.The Cerro Pelado Fire, which started April 22 in the Jemez Mountains, is fully contained after burning more than 45,000 acres.Karen Wisdom, a senior manager for the cooperative, said the tower itself was not damaged in the fire, but the power lines that keep it up and running were.Wisdom said power was fully restored June 30.The power lines were in remote areas, she said, making the repairs a time-consuming process. Workers had to clear trees and replace electric poles that were damaged in the fire. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Claudia Silva Author email Follow Claudia Silva Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Popular in the Community Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesArchbishop asked to deny Lujan Grisham sacrament of Communion over abortion stanceNew downtown Santa Fe public restroom a hitSome Santa Fe business owners wary of plan for homeless camp at midtown campusNew beard policy growing on Santa Fe officersFallout of the abuse settlement: The note comes due at individual parishesSF County median home price exceeds $789KNew Española mayor says departures about ‘accountability;’ some disagreeWar of words erupts over truthfulness of governor's campaign adTough-minded reporter in the fight of his lifeDeath of governor in 1642 showed New Mexicans aren't to be trifled with Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Rescue Report Shelter's fundraising event Barkin' Ball returns to Farmers Market Will Webber UNM not going anywhere in conference realignment Magic table Sliced and baked, veggies become a delicious snack Ringside Seat Turnabout on once-taboo word doesn't soothe all feelings