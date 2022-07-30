A.J. Forte appeared to have lots of questions and no answers as he pored over a pile of papers on his desk at the New Mexico Municipal League’s office in Santa Fe.

Among the documents were a number of legal claims and notices — and one bona fide court case — that may fall under the state’s new Civil Rights Act.

One involves claims against a Raton police officer based on an incident in November — nearly eight months before the law went into effect — while another centers on the suspension of a business license in Santa Rosa, also in the fall of ‘21.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

