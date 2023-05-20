Civil Air Patrol Maj. Mary Fox talks with Kateri Wakefield and her grandmother, Doris Bransford, during an open house for the Civil Air Patrol on Saturday at Santa Fe Community College’s Fine Arts Building. Events featuring were flight simulators, model rocketry, drone and robotic displays.
Zachary Tappan said he first became interested in flying airplanes after he got a virtual reality headset and starting playing flight simulator games.
The 12-year-old hopes to join the U.S. Air Force when he is older. His budding passion for aviation led one of his Mandela International Magnet School teachers to hand him a flyer for Saturday’s Civil Air Patrol open house at Santa Fe Community College.
Tappan’s mother, Kate Noble, said she appreciates the structure and values at the heart of Civil Air Patrol — an auxiliary of the Air Force — but added while her son has known about the unit’s cadet program for some time, it had been difficult to discern the ins and outs of joining Santa Fe’s local squadron.
“It’s been a little hard to find out exactly how it all works, so having all of this in one place is pretty nice,” said Noble, a Santa Fe Public Schools board member.
Saturday’s event at the community college’s Fine Arts Building offered attendees an opportunity to learn about Civil Air Patrol from cadets and senior members. There were display booths and monitors with public service announcements on the program’s many opportunities and two flight simulators to give people a sense of what it is like to fly.
Capt. Sean Blake said he hoped the open house would provide the community with more awareness of what Civil Air Patrol does.
“People don’t know about us. They don’t know we exist. They don’t know who we are,” Blake said. “This is more of a reaching out — letting the community know who we are and what we do [and] how we serve.”
Maj. John Graham said he joined Santa Fe’s Civil Air Patrol squadron in 2012 after he retired from being a safety manager at Los Alamos National Laboratory. He said he finds it rewarding to be able to use knowledge he accrued over 25 years in his current role as the local squadron’s director of safety.
Prior to the open house, as others continued to set up various booths, Graham laid out the history of Civil Air Patrol in an interview.
“Civil Air Patrol was founded in 1941, and it was a group of private pilots that got together and wanted to do something for the war effort,” the major said.
Today, he said, the Civil Air Patrol provides search and rescue support to law enforcement agencies and also runs a youth development program where cadets from ages 12 to 18 are taught lessons on a slew of topics from aerospace education to character development.
“As an adult, you get to see kids come in at 12, 13 years old ... and see them grow all the way to be very capable leaders and citizens,” Graham said. “That’s a pretty great thing.”
Deputy Cmdr. Angie Slingluff said the Santa Fe squadron has 24 members — including senior personnel and cadets — but just one female cadet: 13-year-old Madelyn Gutierrez.
The young cadet, who was greeting people as they entered the open house, said Civil Air Patrol is “a thing we do in my family” — her older brothers have also been through the Santa Fe squadron.
“I like that team aspect of it. You get to make friends with your team members — they always have your back,” Gutierrez said.
Cadet Staff Sgt. Aidan Martinez, 16, said he became interested in Civil Air Patrol in October after an open house in Albuquerque.
He said he was asked to attend Saturday’s event because of his enthusiasm for orientation flights offered by Civil Air Patrol to its cadets — which include five free flights in three kinds of aircraft.
“This is a great way to get involved ... and learn how the Air Force kind of works and learn what steps you need to take if you want to take it to the Air Force,” Martinez said.
Tappan said the prospect of going on orientation flights and being part of Civil Air Patrol is exhilarating.
“I feel at peace just knowing that someday I will feel the contentment on such a [grander] scale from what I have felt playing my flight [simulators],” Tappan said.