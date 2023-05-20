Zachary Tappan said he first became interested in flying airplanes after he got a virtual reality headset and starting playing flight simulator games.

The 12-year-old hopes to join the U.S. Air Force when he is older. His budding passion for aviation led one of his Mandela International Magnet School teachers to hand him a flyer for Saturday’s Civil Air Patrol open house at Santa Fe Community College.

Tappan’s mother, Kate Noble, said she appreciates the structure and values at the heart of Civil Air Patrol — an auxiliary of the Air Force — but added while her son has known about the unit’s cadet program for some time, it had been difficult to discern the ins and outs of joining Santa Fe’s local squadron.

