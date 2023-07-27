A new digital platform on the city of Santa Fe’s website displaying the most recent housing development projects in various stages, from “under review” to completion, shows the heavily lopsided burden of new construction in southernmost Districts 3 and 4.

One of the primary goals of the portal is to map out what city officials call a pipeline of affordable housing.

The map shows 83 new and proposed developments totaling 10,371 housing units in the city, a mix of single-family homes and apartments. The number includes 1,785 units, or 17.2% of the total, that are planned to be sold or rented at a rate considered affordable — 30% or less of the area’s median income, as defined by the U.S. Housing and Urban Development Department.

