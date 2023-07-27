A new digital platform on the city of Santa Fe’s website displaying the most recent housing development projects in various stages, from “under review” to completion, shows the heavily lopsided burden of new construction in southernmost Districts 3 and 4.
One of the primary goals of the portal is to map out what city officials call a pipeline of affordable housing.
The map shows 83 new and proposed developments totaling 10,371 housing units in the city, a mix of single-family homes and apartments. The number includes 1,785 units, or 17.2% of the total, that are planned to be sold or rented at a rate considered affordable — 30% or less of the area’s median income, as defined by the U.S. Housing and Urban Development Department.
The initiative comes as the city wrangles with what many call an affordable housing crisis, with market-rate rental costs and home sales prices soaring and a severe shortage of units available for low-income residents. A study conducted by Denver-based Root Policy Research found in 2021 the city was short almost 2,000 rental units just for residents earning less than $25,000 annually.
The portal also comes amid development plans that have spurred contentious land-use debates centering, in part, on the uneven spread of new housing complexes.
As planning staffers demonstrated the portal during a City Council meeting Wednesday, District 4 City Councilor Jamie Cassutt noted the map reveals the lion’s share of new housing is planned for the city’s south side.
More than 8,700 of the new and proposed housing units, or 84%, are in Districts 3 and 4.
The tool speaks to a need for housing development to be distributed more evenly in the city, Cassutt said in a later interview. “It also speaks to the resources we need to be putting toward the south side. We need parks, roads, trails.”
Cassutt said she believes the housing portal will be helpful for residents who are interested in the status of developments but might not closely follow Planning Commission meetings.
Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber said the portal is “not just a Planning and Land Use Department tool,” but a tool for the public that can support “community dialogue around affordable housing.” The initiative also is connected to the city’s effort in coming years to update its land use code and general plan, he said.
The housing pipeline contains projects such as a completed development on Calle la Resolana where all 45 units are offered at affordable rates, as well as the city-owned midtown campus on St. Michael’s Drive, where city officials expect developers to build about 330 affordably priced units.
City Affordable Housing Division Director Alexandra Ladd presented statistics for planned developments in Santa Fe showing 27% to 33% of the proposed homes in each district would be offered at affordable rates.
“I think there’s a sense in the community the city lets developers get away with not providing [affordable] housing,” Ladd said, referring to an option for developers to pay a fee rather than offer a certain number of units at below-market rates. She added, “I want to emphasize the in-lieu fee — which is an allowable form of compliance for rental developers — on the homeownership side, it almost never happens.”
Many new developments in the works are multifamily complexes.
“We need a lot more homeownership housing in Santa Fe,” affordable housing advocate Daniel Werwath said.
The pipeline tool is interesting, he said, but it doesn’t necessarily mean more affordable housing is on the way.
The numbers can be misleading, especially now that rising interest rates could slow construction, he said, adding “big obstacles” can stand between a developer receiving land use approval and actually building housing, such as a lack of financing or the need to build infrastructure for a subdivision.
“To me, the pipeline doesn’t mean anything until there’s a building permit,” Werwath said.