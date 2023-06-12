060823 jw queer prom1.jpg

Mark Westberg raids their closet last week for the right outfit to wear to Wednesday night’s “Planet Taz: A Queer Prom” at Meow Wolf. The event, held in partnership with the Human Rights Alliance and named in honor of board member Shontez “Taz” Denise Morris, was put on in the hopes of providing young people who may have missed their high school proms a space to enjoy, said HRA board member Zoë Whittle.

 Jim Weber/The New Mexican

Mark Westberg’s high school prom wasn’t everything they had hoped for.

Westberg, 31, called the event a bland and barely attended affair with repetitive music. Their date left early in the evening.

“It sucked,” recalled Westberg, who says they are a neurodivergent person whose sexual orientation lies somewhere in the “bi- and pansexual territory.”

060823 jw queer prom2.jpg

Mark Westberg checks out their look last week as they prepare for Santa Fe’s first queer prom. Westberg said they anticipate a brighter and more exciting evening than their high school prom. “Oh, everyone can be my date at that thing,” they said.
060823 jw queer prom3.jpg

Mark Westberg poses in a retro red jacket last week as they go through their closet in preparation for Wednesday night's queer prom at Meow Wolf.

