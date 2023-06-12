Mark Westberg’s high school prom wasn’t everything they had hoped for.
Westberg, 31, called the event a bland and barely attended affair with repetitive music. Their date left early in the evening.
“It sucked,” recalled Westberg, who says they are a neurodivergent person whose sexual orientation lies somewhere in the “bi- and pansexual territory.”
Westberg and other members of the Santa Fe Human Rights Alliance’s Community Relations and Pride Committee decided to plan their own prom this year, choosing to host a very different kind of party: An all-ages, intergalactic explosion of color, set in space, with late ’90s and early 2000s pop music.
That vision will come to life Wednesday night, when the Human Rights Alliance and Meow Wolf present “Planet Taz: A Queer Prom,” the organizations’ first-ever queer prom and one of the city’s first events this month in celebration of LBGTQ+ pride.
Westberg anticipates a bright and exciting evening, in contrast to their high school prom. They shopped their own closet, pulling out colorful shirt after colorful shirt in search of the perfect outfit to wear.
And this time around they aren’t concerned about having just one date.
“Oh, everyone can be my date at that thing,” they said.
The Queer Prom, named in honor of late Meow Wolf security guard and Human Rights Alliance board member Shontez “Taz” Denise Morris, is an opportunity for joy, particularly among Santa Fe’s younger queer community, despite the passage of policies corroding LGBTQ+ rights nationwide, event organizers said.
“In the face of this adversity and fear and violence and everything going on, we all came together as a community and created something that nobody can take away from us,” Westberg said.
Across the U.S., states have passed laws rolling back progress on LGBTQ+ protections, from bans on gender-affirming health care to the policing of bathroom usage at schools and students’ preferred pronouns. Earlier this month, the Human Rights Campaign, a nationwide LGBTQ+ advocacy group, declared a state of emergency, following the passage of more than 75 anti-LGBTQ+ laws. It is the first declaration of its kind in the organization’s more than 40-year history.
Policies stripping away the rights of LGBTQ+ people elsewhere has repercussions within New Mexico’s borders, even if the state has established itself as somewhat of a haven for LGBTQ+ people, said Kevin Bowen, executive director of the Santa Fe Human Rights Alliance. There is an atmosphere of fear among queer Santa Feans, he said.
That’s part of why acts of creative resistance — like the Queer Prom — are so important, he added.
“This negativity and hatred is not doing any good for our younger people,” Bowen said. “We think it’s really important that we step up and say, ‘We see you. We want to support you, and here’s how we’ll start.’ ”
Wednesday’s Queer Prom is designed with young folks in mind, said Zoë Whittle, another member of the event’s planning committee.
When Whittle, 24, moved back to their hometown of Santa Fe after college, they noticed a sort of demographic blind spot: Where was Santa Fe’s young LGBTQ+ community?
“I couldn’t help but notice just how old the [Human Rights Alliance] board was and how, quite frankly, inaccessible a lot of the events were because things happen during the day or they are very expensive. … Even if young people knew about things, I felt like we weren’t going to them,” Whittle said.
“My community was not there as much,” they added.
The Queer Prom is an effort to provide a space for those young people, Whittle said, adding it’s for teenagers and adults who might have missed out on their own proms because they didn’t feel comfortable attending in their preferred attire, with their chosen date or for any other reason.
And at $10 per ticket, the price shouldn’t preclude anyone from attending, Whittle said.
The younger members of Santa Fe’s Human Rights Alliance are excited to enjoy all that Planet Taz has to offer.
Whittle prepared a prom-posal — a rainbow card asking, “Will you go to prom with me?” — for their partner. The two will be visiting Planet Taz together.
“That’s my plan: to show up and have fun,” Whittle said.
It’ll be a chance to be joyful, the organizers agreed, amid political turmoil and policy changes that hit far too close to home.
“Celebrating our lives right now is just as important as paying attention to the negative things,” Westberg said.