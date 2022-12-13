A report of a woman in distress one morning early this month prompted Katie Jaramillo and William Brunson to race out a back door of their midtown office and head to Candelario Street, where the woman was crying for help.

They found her pacing back and forth.

She was already surrounded by police and paramedics. As members of the city of Santa Fe's Alternative Response Unit, Jaramillo and Brunson were there to help calm the woman, determine the source of her distress and ensure she got help — in this case, at a local hospital. The pair recognized the woman. They had encountered her several times before at a homeless shelter.

