The city of Santa Fe is inviting residents to welcome a procession Saturday afternoon for fallen police Officer Robert Duran following a public memorial in Rio Rancho, where Duran lived with his family.
The memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. at the Rio Rancho Events Center and is expected to conclude at about 2:50 p.m.
The city encouraged residents in a news release issued Friday to display signs, flags, flowers and other signs of respect and support for the officer around 3:50 p.m. as the procession travels north on St. Francis Drive to Alta Vista Street to Berardinelli Family Funeral Service on Luisa Street.
"We request community members to not park on the roadway and to view from a safe distance along the route," the news release said. "The parking lot at Salvador Perez Park is on the route, near the destination and has ample space on sidewalks for participants."
Duran died in a crash March 2 as he was pursuing a wrong-way driver on Interstate 25. The crash also killed retired Las Vegas, N.M., firefighter Frank Lovato, whose funeral service is planned Saturday morning.
Duran's memorial will be broadcast on television, and all three branches of the Santa Fe Public Library system will be showing the memorial, the city said.
