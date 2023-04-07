City officials have warned residents to exercise caution around the Santa Fe River as water is released from the reservoir upstream.
Due to plentiful late winter snowfall, water managers increased the flow from Nichols Reservoir into the river Thursday and again Friday.
City Water Resources Coordinator Alan Hook said the department will be working to manage water levels as the mountain snowpack melts in the coming weeks.
"We're still trying to maximize drinking water production out of our treatment facility and at the same time manage our reservoirs," Hook said. "It's a blessing to have this much water at this time in the year."
Hook said the dam has the capacity to release 22 cubic feet per second. His team began releasing five cubic feet of water per second on Monday, then increased the flow to 10 on Thursday and 15 on Friday.
The department plans to release the same amount through the weekend and assess whether to increase the flow yet again on Monday.
The department aims to keep the reservoirs above 90% full, Hook said, but it releases water in anticipation of warmer weather melting the snowpack on the mountain. On Friday, Nichols Reservoir was at 82% of capacity and the upstream McClure Reservoir stood at 56%.
Water could continue to flow into the river from the reservoirs through May. Hook said the peak of inflow into McClure Reservoir from snowmelt is typically in mid-May.
National Weather Service data shows Santa Fe received above-average precipitation in January, February and March. In the three months combined, the area received about 24 inches of snowfall instead of the average 15 inches.
As of Friday, Ski Santa Fe reported 231 inches of snowfall for the season, above its annual average of 225 inches.