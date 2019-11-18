A water main break in the vicinity of Frank S. Ortiz Dog Park early Sunday morning dumped an estimated 200,000 gallons of water into portions of the Casa Solana neighborhood, the city said Monday.
The city estimated water flowed for about two hours, but the cause of the break remained unknown.
What was known was that it created a muddy mess.
“The resulting leak sent water flooding downhill and carved deep arroyos into the hillside, carrying mud and debris in the neighborhood near Solana Drive and North Plata Circle,” the city said.
City crews were still on the scene Monday afternoon, cleaning up streets and parking lots and marking off areas that were unstable due to erosion.
“We ask for the public’s patience and caution as we address the break and the ensuing clean up,” the city said in a news release, adding that portions of the hillside below the dog park are off limits due to instability.
The city said two front-end loaders, one backhoe, two dump trucks, three street sweepers and more than 15 city employees working with shovels were involved in the cleanup and containment of the water main break.
City spokeswoman Lilia Chacon said it was still “way too early” to know the cost of the break.
The exact time of the water main break was also unknown. Residents said it was flooding in the early morning hours, and police said they got a call about it around 2 a.m.
Nick Wolff, who lives on Plata Circle, said he woke up around 6:30 a.m. to find “almost frozen-like water with mud in it” outside his home.
“My first thought was that it came from the pool,” he said.
