Problems at a city wastewater treatment plant have led to the eviction of young athletes from one of the area's few spots for youth soccer.
Last week, Northern Soccer Club executive director Scott Hussion said he was told his club's soccer teams would no longer be able to play at Downs of Santa Fe, a former horse racing track turned soccer complex, due to the facility no longer receiving effluent water, which is treated wastewater, from the city's Paseo Real Wastewater Treatment Plant.
"After that," Hussion said, "I was tasked with finding a place for 850 kids to play soccer for the rest of the season."
The reason the city could no longer supply effluent water to the Downs was because of longstanding problems with E. coli in the water, along with recent orders from the New Mexico Environment Department. Some strains of E. coli, a bacterium commonly found in the intestines of humans and other animals, can cause severe food poisoning.
The department is requiring the city to meet compliance in its E. coli levels for one month before allowing the effluent water to be used again, city Public Utilities Director John Dupuis said.
The city is out of compliance with wastewater permits that allow the plant to discharge into the Santa Fe River and water fields with effluent water. The department has required the city to develop and implement a corrective action plan to return to compliance.
According to an April 20 staff memorandum, “pin floc,” or small particles that overloaded the plant’s filtration system, led to higher than allowable E. coli levels.
Effluent water from the plant has also been used to water golf courses at the Santa Fe Country Club and Marty Sanchez Links de Santa Fe Golf Course. While the grass at Marty Sanchez is currently being watered with "raw" water the city pulls from the Rio Grande, photographs shared online have shown water hoses leading into the Santa Fe Country Club from potable fire hydrants.
Dupuis confirmed the course is currently watering with potable, or drinking, water.
"Because it's 30 consecutive days, even if we're back in compliance at the end of the month, I can't use that effluent anywhere again until June 30," Dupuis said.
In late April, Dupuis entered into an emergency contract with Arizona-based Carollo Engineers for consulting services to investigate the issues at the plant.
"These exceedances prevent the delivery of re-use water to users that hold contractual agreements with the city to supply them with re-use water," the April 20 memorandum states. "This condition also results in permit exceedances of the [National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System] permit covering discharges to the Santa Fe River. Without professional assistance and consultation, this condition could continue for an extended period of time."
The city's E. coli levels have exceeded the maximum levels allowed by its discharge permits since early February, as well as for much of August and September of 2022, according to data provided by the state Environment Department. Last week, two days at the plant saw about double the E. coli levels of even the worst days beforehand.
On both April 25 and April 27, the city's effluent water contained 2,600 units per 100 milliliters, more than 20 times the department's limit for discharge water.
Dupuis said it is "rare to be so far out of compliance on it and not other things."
He said his department will work quickly to implement whatever solutions the consultant recommends, which could be new processes or pricey upgrades for Paseo Real.
Dupuis said he found out about the problems at the Downs on Friday morning and began looking into options for the facility.
"We're going to be sure to be as creative as possible to get them whatever water they need," Dupuis said Friday.
For watering fields like soccer fields and golf courses, Dupuis said effluent water is preferred, with raw river water and potable water following that.
Hussion, of the soccer club, said in the meantime, he has found spots for his 11 competitive teams and other recreational teams at the Municipal Recreational Complex as well as at Swann Park, with the help of city staff.
"I’m hoping the city realizes the need for a dedicated soccer complex for the youth of Santa Fe," Hussion said. "Our organization is just one of many that uses the Downs."
Hussion would like to see the city put money toward a dedicated youth soccer complex.
"If the downs doesn’t come back, we’re screwed," he said. "There is no plan B."