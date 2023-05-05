Problems at a city wastewater treatment plant have led to the eviction of young athletes from one of the area's few spots for youth soccer. 

Last week, Northern Soccer Club executive director Scott Hussion said he was told his club's soccer teams would no longer be able to play at Downs of Santa Fe, a former horse racing track turned soccer complex, due to the facility no longer receiving effluent water, which is treated wastewater, from the city's Paseo Real Wastewater Treatment Plant.

"After that," Hussion said, "I was tasked with finding a place for 850 kids to play soccer for the rest of the season."

