It’s likely every vacant building on the midtown campus has a story to tell, but at least one facility has well over 100,000 to share.
That’s the Fogelson Library, long a cornerstone of academic research and still home to tens of thousands of books and other works in a range of formats.
A visitor to the shuttered building, located not far from another iconic structural holdover from the campus’s heyday as an arts college — the Greer Garson Theatre Center — might not realize the building is awaiting its chance for a comeback.
The city of Santa Fe plans to wrap the library into its public library system, though specifics remain unclear. But with the help of $300,000 in state gross receipts tax money, the city is working with the Albuquerque-based consulting group Motiva Corporation to develop an initial design plan for the library’s future.
“Fogelson becoming a community or city library is very much a part of the midtown redevelopment,” said Sam Burnett, facilities division director for the city, in an interview this week. “It is integral to our community development plan and is included in the master plan approved for the site.”
That plan will include a cost estimate for renovating the library and bringing it up to “21st century” standards, as Burnett put it. He said the planning and design process could take 12 to 24 months.
Once the budget is set, the city will seek more funding from both the state Legislature and through the bond sales — “the bread and butter of capital outlay,” Burnett said.
All told, the renovation of the building is estimated to take another two and a half to five years beyond the initial planning phase.
The library, which opened in 1970, and most of the buildings on the campus were closed when the Santa Fe University of Art and Design shut down in 2018. Before then, the campus was run as the College of Santa Fe by the De La Salle Christian Brothers, an order with a long history of education in Santa Fe.
The Christian Brothers began to experience financial troubles following the recession and could no longer keep the college’s doors open. In 2009, the College of Santa Fe’s board of trustees decided to close the school.
The city of Santa Fe bought the campus for about $20 million and leased most of it to a Laureate-backed group called Santa Fe Higher Education LLC, which ran the private Santa Fe University of Art and Design.
The city also sold some of the property to the state but still oversees about 64 acres of the property, located off St. Michael’s Drive.
The city is currently taking proposals for renovating the entire campus for any number of purposes, including the creation of an arts hub that will include cultural, technology and design businesses.
According to a 2017 New Mexican article, the Fogelson collection at that time included 126,755 pieces, though not all of them are books. Some of them included bowls, carved figures, effigies, rattles, fiber bags, jars, statues and a wood block print by Gustave Baumann.
Burnett said the visual artworks have been moved to safe storage sites off the campus.
Valerie Nye, who served as director for the Fogelson from 2005 to 2012, said in an interview the main circulating collection of books still in the building could benefit patrons of the city library system and those who use collegiate collections like the one at Santa Fe Community College, where she currently works as librarian.
“This is an academic collection with a lot of depth in art, music, literature, film and education,” she said.
She said ideally the city could set up an interlibrary loan system with not just other city libraries but those at local colleges.
“As librarians working in Santa Fe, we often wish we had access to many of those books from an academic perspective,” Nye said.
Burnett said it’s unclear if the collection would remain as one entity at the Fogelson or be distributed among the city’s other library branches.
“It’s a specialty collection oriented toward the arts,” he said. “I know our library department is very interested in how best to fit that into the citywide collection. Does it make sense to keep it in the Fogelson or divide it up?”
City Councilor Michael Garcia said in an interview the new library could become a community center where public events could be hosted, taking the site’s operations beyond the traditional book lending and computer-access programs.
As for the building’s book collection, he said, “First and foremost let’s see if we can house it there because it’s already housed there. If we can share other resources with other city libraries so more community members can access those resources, that’s fantastic.”
Burnett said it’s too early to say whether the Fogelson’s reopening as a city library would lead to the closure of the nearby La Farge Branch Library on Llano Street. But he said current programs at La Farge, including the colorful Rainbow Tunnel (or Rainbow Library, as it is sometimes called), would be transferred to the Fogelson if La Farge did close.
“The city is absolutely committed to making this [Fogelson] happen,” he said.