It’s likely every vacant building on the midtown campus has a story to tell, but at least one facility has well over 100,000 to share.

That’s the Fogelson Library, long a cornerstone of academic research and still home to tens of thousands of books and other works in a range of formats.

A visitor to the shuttered building, located not far from another iconic structural holdover from the campus’s heyday as an arts college — the Greer Garson Theatre Center — might not realize the building is awaiting its chance for a comeback.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

