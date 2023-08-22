Santa Fe voters will decide in November on a proposed excise tax on the sales of high-end homes to support affordable housing initiatives following an 8-1 vote by city councilors at a special meeting Tuesday night.

The excise tax, which drew comments from dozens of members of the public, was one of nine proposed ballot measures the council was scheduled to consider Tuesday; the other eight were charter amendments. Debate on those measures continued late into the night.

Councilors listened to more than two hours of public comment on the housing sales tax ordinance from about 60 people, who formed a line that extended out the door of the Santa Fe Community Convention Center ballroom. Most spoke in favor of the measure.

