Seneca Johnson, 21, with Earth Care NM, speaks in support of a tax on high-end homes to support affordable housing. A majority of the dozens who lined up to speak during Tuesday’s City Council meeting were in favor of the tax.
Santa Fe voters will decide in November on a proposed excise tax on the sales of high-end homes to support affordable housing initiatives following an 8-1 vote by city councilors at a special meeting Tuesday night.
The excise tax, which drew comments from dozens of members of the public, was one of nine proposed ballot measures the council was scheduled to consider Tuesday; the other eight were charter amendments. Debate on those measures continued late into the night.
Councilors listened to more than two hours of public comment on the housing sales tax ordinance from about 60 people, who formed a line that extended out the door of the Santa Fe Community Convention Center ballroom. Most spoke in favor of the measure.
“I think we are in danger of losing what’s so special about New Mexico and about Santa Fe,” said Claire Boyce, who said she moved to the city from Colorado in 2019 after watching the Boulder area become increasingly unaffordable. “Because what’s special is the people.”
Voters will decide in the municipal election whether the city will impose a 3% tax on the purchase price of homes Santa Fe over $1 million, with the tax applied only on the value that exceeds $1 million. The money generated by the tax would go into the city’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund, which provides mortgage and rental assistance to low-income residents and assists in the funding of affordable housing developments.
City officials in favor of the measure have said it would generate an estimated $6 million a year for the trust fund. For the past four years, the city has allocated $3 million annually to the trust from its general fund.
Alysha Shaw was passing out stickers in support of the excise tax before the meeting began. Shaw, who moved to Santa Fe 18 years ago, said her first home in the city was a rental house she shared with three roommates, each paying $300 a month.
Today, “I have a good job and can barely afford to live here,” she said.
Many of the speakers described their own struggles to afford housing in the City Different.
John Bacon said he’s living in transitional housing after experiencing homelessness. He wants to move out and open up his spot in the program for someone else who needs it, he told councilors, but he can’t afford another rental.
Santa Fe native Alex Martinez is working toward a master’s degree at the University of New Mexico. He said he’d like to return to Santa Fe after he graduates, but he isn’t sure he can afford the move. His sister, an educator, has already moved away.
“This measure, although imperfect, is an important first step” in addressing the city’s housing crisis, he said.
Retiree Amy Lafferty said she purchased a home at an affordable or below-market rate with help from the nonprofit Homewise Inc. After a 30-year career as a teacher, she otherwise wouldn’t have been able to afford to own a home, she said.
“When the workers and the citizens and the historic people of Santa Fe cannot afford rent, there’s a problem,” she said.
Representatives from the Interfaith Community Shelter at Pete’s Place, YouthWorks and Earth Care spoke in support of the measure, as well as Democratic state Rep. Andrea Romero and City Council candidates Geno Zamora, Pilar Faulkner and Alma Castro.
Zamora said he was struck by how many people in his graduating class no longer live in the city.
“I’m tired of our greatest export being the graduates of our high schools,” he said.
Retired Lehman Brothers analyst David Shulman was one of several speakers opposed to the measure, which he said hasn’t had a proper economic study and could be a volatile source of income depending on how the housing market fares.
“There’s all kinds of unknown consequences,” he said.
Councilor Lee Garcia cast the sole no vote on the measure, noting he could not support another tax.
“The way to get to good policy is to agree to disagree sometimes,” he said.
Several councilors said the measure wouldn’t be a silver bullet but would be an important step in what many people throughout the night described as the city’s most pressing problem.
Mayor Alan Webber said he expects robust conversations about the measure leading up to the election. The proposal cuts to the heart of what people want for the city going forward, he said.
“The basic fundamental proposition is, if you work in Santa Fe, you should be able to live in Santa Fe,” Webber said.
Also at the special meeting:
The City Council unanimously approved a contract with the union representing the majority of city employees that will give workers making less than $100,000 a 3% raise and those over $100,000 a 1% raise.
The first pay period reflecting the increases will be in early September. Several councilors said they would like to see a way for union members to receive back pay for the three pay periods that have passed since the council was originally scheduled to vote on the contract in early July.