A cargo van that was once used for transportation by the city of Santa Fe's Senior Services division could have a second life.
It could be bought at a coming auction and repurposed for a number of different uses, like a camper.
"Or a taco truck," city Fleet Manager Dave Jaramillo said Wednesday. "There are a lot of opportunities for anyone with imagination, vision and know-how."
At its first such auction in years, the city will be disposing of hundreds of vehicles and heavy equipment, freeing up storage space and bringing in revenue in exchange for assets it no longer uses.
The last auction took place in spring 2019. The vehicles and equipment that have sat broken or unused since then will now have a chance for a new life.
The auction — run by Bentley's Auctions of Albuquerque — will take place Saturday at the city police impound lot on Camino Entrada, but bidding on each item has already begun online.
As of Wednesday afternoon, a 1992 John Deere backhoe had a high bid of $11,000 after 42 bids.
Bidding on each item starts at $1. Bidders are welcome from anywhere — including city employees — but purchases must be retrieved from the site.
A 2017 Ford Taurus that served as a city police cruiser had a high bid of only $3. The vehicle runs, and it has been driven less than 27,000 miles, but it shows significant damage from a collision.
The list of items to be sold includes about 300 vehicles, motorcycles and pieces of equipment in varying states of condition. Up for auction are tractors, trailers, ambulances, sedans, trucks, street sweepers, lawnmowers and many other large capital assets from various city departments.
The vehicles are divided into "runners" and "nonrunners," Jaramillo said, all of which have been decommissioned.
In order to prepare them for sale, Jaramillo's team has been removing all city decals and cleaning the inside of each vehicle, making sure any radios or other such equipment were removed.
Jaramillo said they work to get the vehicles "as close to factory condition as we can."
The list of vehicles and equipment for disposal was approved by the city council and mayor at a meeting in May, with recommendation from the council's finance committee.
"If the unit could be used somewhere else, we'll look at that first," Jaramillo said. "Later on down the line, if it needs to be phased out into disposal, we'll put it up for auction, because it's served its useful life. The city needs to have a vehicle that may be more fitting for the type of work that they do."
Jaramillo has been working with city Procurement Manager Scott Gunter for about a year to plan and organize the auction. The two have been working on-site at the impound lot for more than a month to ready the decommissioned vehicles and equipment for auction, using a city bus as an air-conditioned office with Wi-Fi.
The same transparency required in the spending of public money, Gunter said, is required in the disposal of goods purchased with public money.
"Everybody has a chance to bid," he said. "Everybody gets a shot."
Gunter said he didn't have an estimate of how much revenue to expect from the event, but he said it could be higher than past auctions, given the large number of items up for sale.
"It's an auction, and people have the ability to bid whatever amount they would like," Gunter said. "I wouldn't even try to hazard a guess on that, but I would expect a very large turnout."
Gunter and Jaramillo recorded radio advertisements in English and Spanish in which they proclaimed the city was "taking Marie Kondo's advice" and doing some spring cleaning. They also advertised the auction in print publications like The New Mexican.
Jaramillo gestured to a 1991 Ford tractor with a mower attachment, which he said would be perfect for a farmer located somewhere like Peñasco.
Even the vehicles damaged in wrecks, he said, could prove profitable for someone who understands how to use the parts.
"If you know how to process these vehicles, there's a lot of value, even if on the surface they look like they're in tough shape," Jaramillo said.