The city of Santa Fe decided in December to keep Salvador Perez Recreation Center and pool closed to the public amid rising coronavirus concerns.
But in recent weeks, one group has been allowed to use the center, just off of Alta Vista Street.
The United Kingdom Olympic Triathlon team had been using the center and its pool for training for four weeks, the city confirmed Thursday. The team, which left Friday, held 90-minute training sessions five times a week.
Salvador Perez underwent $2.48 million in renovations that wrapped up in September but hasn't opened for guests since the project's completion. The city originally intended to open the pool in October but dropped the plan as COVID-19 case counts continued to rise.
City spokesman Dave Herndon said the triathlon team has been allowed to use the facility, while the public has not, because of a scheduling conflict at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center.
The U.K. team had intended to use the Chavez Center pool, Herndon said, but that facility was being used by school swim teams through the New Mexico Activities Association, pushing the triathletes to Salvador Perez.
District 2 City Councilor Michael Garcia, whose district includes the pool, said he was not aware of the plan to open Salvador Perez to the U.K. team and began to question city staff about the decision. He added he was very concerned the pool was offered for the group's private use while it was closed to the public.
"I fully want to understand why we haven't begun a plan to open up the facility," he said. "The general public has been anticipating the center to open, and I as well have been eager for the center to be open."
Mayor Alan Webber and District 2 Councilor Carol Romero-Wirth could not be reached for comment on the issue.
Herndon said the Salvador Perez pool is ready to be opened to the public.
Whether that will happen depends in part on the outlook for opening Bicentennial Pool, the city's only outdoor pool. A series of problems at Bicentennial could scuttle its opening this summer.
The 45-year-old outdoor pool is leaking about 500,000 gallons of water a month, leading to repairs to its plumbing and inlets. Herndon said those repairs are expected to be completed by May 15, while gutter repairs are expected to take at least six months.
The city, which also operates a pool at the Fort Marcy Recreation Complex, has the capacity to open only three pools, Herndon said, though "it's possible that staff can be added in fiscal year '22," to increase capacity.
He wrote in an email that the Public Works Department has known about the pool's problems since February.
Estimates and options for Bicentennial Pool's repairs are expected to come before the City Council on Wednesday, he wrote.
Garcia contended if there are enough staff members to open three pools, Salvador Perez should be one of them, and the city should keep Bicentennial closed for repairs.
"I understand the community wants to have an outdoor public pool," Garcia said. "But we also need to ensure that the pool is safe. If renovations are needed to be made, then let's make them so we can enjoy Bicentennial for another 50 to 75 years."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Unbelievable, and disgusting.
Let's make the needed repairs to Bicentennial so that we can let some overseas swim group use it. Locals don't need to swim. Why would locals want to be healthy? Or why would they want to use the facilities paid for with their tax dollars! This is just another travesty of the Webber administration.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.