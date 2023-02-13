In spite of varied efforts to hire and retain staff citywide, the overall staffing vacancy rate for the city of Santa Fe remained at about 20% as of January, according to a new report. 

The vacancy rate, which reflects the percentage of empty staff positions across all city departments, is right back where it was reported to be in a city staff memo one year ago. A summer 2022 spike to 25% was possibly caused, at least in part, by new and reorganized roles in a newly implemented budget. 

Santa Fe's stubborn rate of staffing vacancies towers over the current 4.3% average for state and local government entities reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, but the city's numbers are comparable to recent ones from the city of Albuquerque (20%) and lower than the state government's (24.3%). 