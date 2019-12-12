Santa Fe utility customers should expect to pay a higher stormwater service charge at the beginning of the year.
Mayor Alan Webber and the City Council late Wednesday approved an increase that will nearly double the monthly stormwater fee for residential customers to $5.50 from $3 — an additional $30 a year. Commercial customers will also pay a higher fee that varies by the size of their water meter.
Melissa McDonald, the city’s river and watershed coordinator, said a stormwater management strategic plan adopted by the governing body in April identified $30 million worth of stormwater projects and improvements across the city that need to be completed within the next 20 years.
“We anticipate using a portion of these [new] revenues to leverage for bonds, which will bring in an additional approximately $4.2 million in three-year cycles,” she said.
“It’s important to note that this service charge has not been increased in almost 10 years, and before that, it was seven years,” McDonald said.
The fee is collected by the water utility but used by the Public Works Department.
