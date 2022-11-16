The city of Santa Fe has hired Clarion Associates of Denver to lead a multiyear overhaul of its land development code.
With the last full rewrite of the code occurring more than 20 years ago, the city spurred the project “to better support contemporary planning and land use practices” and “to provide for a clear regulatory framework that supports holistic development of the community,” according to a document requesting proposals for the project.
City officials recently expressed several urgent needs related to land use and infrastructure, such more affordable housing and a transportation system that relies less on automobiles.
The land development code guides land use throughout the city, including review of proposed projects and approval processes, zoning, building standards and urban design.
“Our land use code is long overdue for an update,” Mayor Alan Webber said in a statement Wednesday. “I believe that the future of Santa Fe runs through our Land Use Department, as we make our General Plan reflect our community values, modernize our code, and produce land use plans and decisions that will make sure our city’s future is sustainable, equitable, authentic and livable.”
The overhaul is to take place in three phases, with the first involving “a diagnostic review and technical corrections,” according to a news release issued Wednesday. Next, the city will implement bigger changes “to help streamline the development process while providing transparent regulations reflecting community values” before finally integrating the updated general plan into the code.
The city will pay Clarion Associates almost $200,000 for the first phase of the project after the phase is complete.
The city also contracted with the Colorado-based land use and real estate consulting firm to rewrite code related to historic preservation.
A schedule detailing public engagement plans will be available in spring 2023, according to the release, along with details on public meetings and drafts of changes for review and comment.