The city of Santa Fe has hired Clarion Associates of Denver to lead a multiyear overhaul of its land development code.

With the last full rewrite of the code occurring more than 20 years ago, the city spurred the project “to better support contemporary planning and land use practices” and “to provide for a clear regulatory framework that supports holistic development of the community,” according to a document requesting proposals for the project.

City officials recently expressed several urgent needs related to land use and infrastructure, such more affordable housing and a transportation system that relies less on automobiles.

