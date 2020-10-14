Santa Fe city councilors expressed sadness and frustration Wednesday night over protesters who toppled the obelisk in the downtown Plaza on Monday afternoon, and they resolved to move forward with plans for a commission to examine long-standing inequities in the community and the history of colonization in Northern New Mexico.
During a virtual public meeting, Mayor Alan Webber discussed a proposed resolution to create a new commission dedicated to looking into that history, offering practical guidelines on steps to remove controversial statues and monuments, and recommending other actions to address a complicated past of colonization and violence toward Indigenous people.
Some have called the commission, an idea the mayor announced in June, long overdue.
Protesters who had gathered Monday afternoon on the downtown Plaza for what had been a peaceful three-day rally in observation of Indigenous Peoples Day used a rope and chains to bring down the obelisk. Known as the Soldiers Monument, the 33-foot structure was built in 1868 in honor of Civil War Union soldiers. But a plaque added later, dedicating the obelisk to soldiers who led military campaigns against Native people, has long drawn criticism and put the monument at the center of controversy.
Native American activists and others held protests about the obelisk this summer and called for its removal amid a nationwide movement focused on racial justice.
Webber said in June he would have the monument removed but did not move forward with the plan after it faced fierce pushback from other members of the community.
The mayor on Wednesday acknowledged the pain that led to the toppling of the obelisk. But he said its removal was a decision that should have been made by the government.
He also responded to criticism by some people in the community over a decision for police officers to vacate the scene before protesters secured chains to the obelisk and pulled it down.
“We have had a summer across the country of people demonstrating and of people speaking up, and in many cases they have carried the voice of people across our land who have been … ignored, oppressed and minimized, and they’ve spoken up,” Webber said. “And they’ve had peaceful demonstrations to call attention to this history of poverty and being ignored by the country, by the system that’s at work here.
“And until Monday, they were more peaceful with that exception,” Webber continued. “Police were present, but they weren’t called upon to intervene, they weren’t called upon to actually provide force of any kind after a summer … where the issue of use of force and policing has been front and center in every community.”
Webber said “the bonds of trust” were broken Monday by people who decided to replace the statue “with their own version of justice. And instead of advancing the cause of justice, they set it back.”
Webber called on city councilors to support the new commission, and several asked to add their name to the measure that will create it.
Several city councilors also expressed dismay and anger over the destruction of the Plaza obelisk and renewed their commitment to hunting down and prosecuting those involved in the property damage.
Some councilors also noted the Cross of the Martyrs, northeast of the Plaza, was vandalized this week. They did not specify the manner in which it was defaced, but photos posted on a Facebook page for the cross show someone painted “LAND BACK” in large letters at the site.
Although one member of the community who spoke at the meeting Wednesday night thanked the mayor and others for preventing violence during Monday’s protest by ordering police to leave the scene following a scuffle that led to two arrests, several other residents criticized the city for failing to have police on hand to intervene in the obelisk’s destruction.
Councilor Chris Rivera shared the latter sentiment.
Rivera said that if protesters had resorted to actual violence, police “would have been too far to make any difference, and that is a frightening thing.”
The city needs “to move swiftly [and] act strongly” in finding and apprehending the individuals responsible, he said.
Rivera added he believes the vandalism of the Cross of the Martyrs should be considered a hate crime.
“I’m not sure how this is any different from what happened at India Palace,” he said, referring to an incident over the summer in which vandals destroyed the restaurant’s interior and painted racist words and phrases on the walls.
Santa Fe police, meanwhile, are seeking the identity of a man suspected of initiating the damage to the Plaza obelisk.
Police say the man climbed on the obelisk just before 1 p.m. Monday, removed a chain and tow strap from his backpack, and attached them to the monument.
The equipment later was used to topple the obelisk, according to police.
The two men arrested Monday in connection with incidents at the Plaza rally were Dylan Wrobel, 27, who was charged with a felony count of battery on a peace officer and a misdemeanor count of resisting an officer, and Sean Sunderland, 24, who was charged with two misdemeanors: resisting an officer and criminal trespass.
They were arraigned Tuesday before Santa Fe County Magistrate Donita Sena. Both were released from jail on $2,500 bonds.
The man sought by police also is facing several charges in connection with the monument’s damage, according to police.
Police ask anyone with information about the man to call Capt. Anthony Tapia at 505-955-5286 or email him at matapia@santafenm.gov.
The case remains under investigation, and additional information will be released as it becomes available, the police department said.
I guess there is a photo, but it is the second one in the series at the top of the article. The guy looks a bit like the actor Gene Wilder, though I doubt it is him, mostly because he is dead.
At the risk of seeming to feel strongly one way or the other about this tempest in a teapot, you can tell that the New Mexican cares about catching the instigator because he is barely described, and only in the 22nd paragraph! Surely there must be pictures and videos of this person.
