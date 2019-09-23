Add the therapy pool at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center to the list of closures of public pools in Santa Fe.
The city plans to close the therapy pool, which already operates under limited hours, for three months starting Oct. 17.
The looming closure comes as the city also prepares to close the Fort Marcy Recreation Complex pool for renovations from October until mid-December, as well as a delay in the reopening of the entire Salvador Perez Recreation Complex, which has been closed since the start of the year. Salvador Perez is now scheduled to reopen in February instead of December.
Phillip Mirvis, who swims about four days a week at Fort Marcy, questioned why the city didn’t do the renovation work there earlier this year when it closed the pool to remodel the women’s restroom.
“This has been a merry-go-round of incompetence,” Mirvis said Monday.
Mirvis said he and his wife, who also swims four days a week, plan to go the pool at the Chavez Center, which he said is already overcrowded, especially in the afternoon when high school swim team members are practicing.
“Now everybody is going to be at GCCC,” he said, referring to the Chavez Center.
Other amenities within the Chavez Center also will be closed in October, including the weight room, but the closures will be either days or weeks — not months — at a time. The weight room will be closed from Oct. 9-22. The track will be closed from Oct. 7-18. One of the racquetball courts will be closed from Oct. 11-30. The mezzanine will be closed Oct. 17-21. The gym will remain open, though some activities may have to move to different courts.
“The city has been dealing with issues of deferred maintenance in virtually every aspect of our infrastructure,” city spokeswoman Lilia Chacon said in an email Monday. “Our recreational facilities are no exception. We are doing everything possible to minimize closures and avoid having closures overlap.”
At the Chavez Center, Chacon said, the city is replacing “major” heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems that have “exceeded their functional lifespan,” as well as worn-out and under-insulated roof membranes, among other work.
Chacon said the city plans to add staff from the other facilities and extend pool hours at the Chavez Center to accommodate any additional pool patrons who usually go to Fort Marcy to swim. During the administration of former Mayor Javier Gonzales, the city reduced pool hours at the Chavez Center because of budget constraints. The hours were never restored.
“We are exquisitely sensitive to the needs and routines of our clients, and they are our first consideration,” Chacon wrote about the looming closures. “But these are hard decisions that had to be made regarding maintenance and replacement in our recreational facilities.”
Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.