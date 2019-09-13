City takes on a stubborn foe — weeds

The city of Santa Fe is taking a stand — “once and for all” — against weeds.
The city unveiled a 10-point corrective action plan Friday it says will resolve the perennial problem of weeds in traffic medians — with remedies that range from xeriscaping and pouring concrete to making 10 seasonal employees full-time.
The city also plans to crack down on private property owners, who are responsible for cleaning weeds around their land.
“This summer is the last time we are going to go through this annual cycle of frustration,” a news release stated. “That’s why we have taken a hard look and put together a short list of actions we can and will take to fix our medians once and for all.”
The big unknown is how much it will cost.
“This is very preliminary,” city spokeswoman Lilia Chacon wrote in an email. “We are sharing so people understand that we see what they see and are addressing these issues. Also keep in mind that it’ll be more cost-effective to maintain xeriscaped medians than to keep trying to salvage plants that have no chance of surviving.”
Among the actions the city plans to take:
•Pour concrete over 20 narrow medians where the city says vegetation can’t thrive and that are “impossible to maintain.”
“Concrete stamp is a ‘least bad’ solution — it isn’t attractive and it adds to the ‘hardscape’ of Santa Fe,” the city said. “But if the only other option is medians that can’t be maintained, we need to accept the least bad solution as better than what we have now.”
The city hopes to make those medians look like flagstone or another natural stone.
•Immediately convene a panel of experts to design and propose two to three standard templates of what to plant and where.
“Our medians are a hodgepodge of plants, trees, shrubs, and bushes,” the city said. “Every median seems different; none has been designed for low water usage, ease of maintenance, simplicity of design, and attractiveness. If all we do is spend more time and money to fight the thoughtless median designs we’ve inherited, we can’t win and we won’t win. We’ll be chasing an unsolvable problem.”
•Convert 20 medians to “xeriscape templates” using contractors.
“Parks and Recreation will identify the highest priority medians based on visibility and traveler usage,” the city said.
•Beef up the number of employees whose jobs will be focused on median maintenance.
“We can’t keep up with the number of medians we have with the work crews we have,” the city said. “Parks and Recreation will transition 10 [seasonal employees] to full-time to increase the staffing and hours committed to median maintenance.”
•Buy the right equipment before the next season of weeds start to pop up.
“Right now, we are trying to do an industrial-sized job with home-improvement equipment,” the city said. “If we want our medians to look like they are professionally maintained, we have to stop making our crews work with amateur tools.”
•Revamp the Adopt-a-Median program, which already is underway.
“All un-maintained medians have been removed from the adopted list and a new compliance system has been implemented,” the city said. “Going forward, locations of adopted medians will be consolidated to improve manageability and compliance with [New Mexico Department of Transportation] rules.”
Though it’s listed as part of the 10-point corrective action plan, the use of poisons and glyphosates will continue to be prohibited by the city.
“This is one thing that will not change,” the city said. “Parks and Recreation remains committed to maintaining the medians without resorting to the use of poisons or chemical treatments.”
