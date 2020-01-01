On the first day of a new decade, newly elected officials in Santa Fe — incumbents and first- timers alike — vowed to address some of the city’s most pressing challenges, such as a housing crisis, a park system in need of improvements and an understaffed police force.
During the 2020 Inauguration Ceremony at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center, councilors representing all four districts of New Mexico’s capital city, as well as Municipal Judge Virginia Vigil, were sworn into office, officially launching their 2020-24 terms.
Just after 10 a.m. Wednesday, the sound of bagpipes signaled the start of the ceremony, led by members of the Santa Fe Fire Department Honor Guard. After a group of children sang the national anthem, dancers from Tesuque Pueblo performed the Buffalo Dance and musicians from Mariachi Conquistador played for the crowd of about 150 people.
District 1 Councilor Renee Villarreal, who ran unopposed in November for her second term in office after first winning her seat in March 2016, was the first to take the stage. The new year, she said, is an opportunity for reelected officials, in particular, to use the knowledge and skills they’ve gained in office to help the city of Santa Fe make greater strides.
“As I reflect back on the past four years, I’ve experienced such learning and growth,” Villarreal said. “I now have no doubt that this journey is what the creator has planned for me.”
District 3 Councilor Chris Rivera, who also drew no challenger, was sworn into his third term in office.
For District 2 Councilor Michael Garcia and District 4 Councilor Jamie Cassutt-Sanchez, both newcomers, New Year’s Day 2020 took on a deeper meaning as they stepped into their roles for the first time.
When she returned to Santa Fe about a year ago, Cassutt-Sanchez told the crowd, she intended to serve the community but wasn’t sure how at the time.
“Finding myself here today really makes me believe that this was the right choice for [my family] and that this was the path that I was always meant to be on,” she said.
Throughout Cassutt-Sanchez’s campaign, she used her background in public health to emphasize that “all policy is health policy.” Her passion for health, she said, goes far beyond its traditional meaning.
“I’m speaking about so much more than what happens at the doctor’s office or what happens with our insurance companies,” she said, bouncing her 16-month-old son on her hip during part of her speech. “I’m really talking about … what it means to be a community and what it means to make sure that our community can truly be thriving.”
She talked about a need to improve Santa Fe’s park system, to provide more housing to those in need and to involve people in the community in efforts to find solutions to issues such as conservation.
Overall, she said, her plan is to look at “how all these pieces are really all connected together — how our economics leads to our housing, leads to our mental health, leads to our public safety, and how we can really create a world where everybody has the opportunity to thrive here.”
Garcia shared similar ideas during the event, saying, “We need to work together to build a stronger and brighter future for Santa Fe. This is why I’m doing this. I think it’s my calling right now.”
He said he knows the work won’t be easy.
Although Garcia admitted he likely won’t be able to achieve all of his goals for Santa Fe in 2020, he said he hopes to address the city’s housing crisis, ensuring there is “a place for everyone here in Santa Fe,” while also making sure the city grows in a sustainable way.
Additionally, he said, he wants to address water conservation issues, strengthen the police force and invest in the city’s future — in terms of both its youth and its local businesses.
“I’m excited for this journey,” Garcia said. “As we kick off not only a new year but a new decade, we must rise together and lift each other up and lift our communities up and set the expectations high, set goals high, because we deserve it.”
