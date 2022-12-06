The mobile home Tuesday in Ashbaugh Park the city is seeking to have former employee Jason Archuleta move after his September termination. Archuleta was authorized to live in the ‘pre-existing’ mobile home on the property as long as he was employed by the city. Jim Weber/The New Mexican
The city of Santa Fe is asking a district judge to order a former employee to move his mobile home off city property behind Ashbaugh Park, where he has paid little in rent for more than a decade, according to court records.
Officials also filed a petition for an Extreme Risk Firearm Protection order before firing Jason Archuleta in September. According to court records, the city said Archuleta had threatened a supervisor, prompting concerns termination and eviction could incite him to violence.
Archuleta has refused to remove his mobile home from the city’s property and broken the terms of his rental agreement with the city by subleasing the dwelling, Assistant Attorney Andréa Salazar wrote in a petition for restitution filed Monday.
Archuleta said in a phone interview Tuesday he was wrongfully terminated and is being unfairly cast as a villain by city officials. He claimed he is a victim of a toxic culture he said resulted in one city employee shooting another after workplace frustrations boiled over on a city street in March.
Archuleta said he even feared he could end up being shot by the man he’s accused of threatening.
“It was hostile work environment created by management,” he said. “They are creating hostilities between employees, and I’m caught in the crossfire.”
Archuleta had been employed by the city since 2009 and was a journeyman on the Buckman Direct Diversion project, City Clerk Kristine Mihelicic said.
A 2011 lease agreement authorized Archuleta to live in the “pre-existing” mobile home on the property for a monthly rent of $20 per month but made him responsible for any “mobile home relocation costs” as a condition of the agreement.
The lease was for a two-year period but was renewable for subsequent years, as long as Archuleta was employed by the city. Under the terms of the lease, only Archuleta and his immediate family members were allowed to live there.
The city’s petition accuses Archuleta of violating the lease by subletting the home, but Archuleta denied that allegation. He said he allows a friend to live with him, but the man doesn’t pay rent and only splits utility costs.
Deputy District Attorney Haley W. Murphy filed a petition Sept. 30 seeking to have Archuleta’s guns confiscated under the Extreme Risk Firearms Protection Act, which allows courts to temporarily seize a person’s firearms if they pose a danger to themselves or others by possessing firearms.
The petition was accompanied by an affidavit from Santa Fe police Detective Byron Campbell in which Campbell wrote Archuleta had reportedly threatened a supervisor “and his family.”
Archuleta said there was conflict between him and the supervisor over a promotion and time card issues but added he “didn’t threaten anyone with any harm that would involve firearms.”
He said he is seeking an attorney and plans to file a wrongful termination lawsuit against the city.
The petition listed two DWI arrests and a domestic violence charge as other grounds for seizing his weapons. It didn’t mention a third DWI charge court records show Archuleta picked up in 2019.
District Judge Sylvia LaMar denied the petition the same day it was filed, writing in her order it didn’t meet the requirements of the law and Campbell didn’t have direct knowledge of the threats allegedly made by Archuleta.
LaMar also wrote the domestic violence charge against Archuleta was 10 years old and the law requires a reporting party other than a law enforcement officer to submit an affidavit in support of such petitions.
Asked in an email how and why the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office became involved in the case, spokeswoman JoHanna Cox responded in an email: “Our office helped facilitate the City’s request.”
Court records and previous reports indicate Archuleta was accused of assaulting a woman in the mobile home on city property in June 2012.
He pleaded guilty to the aggravated assault charge — a fourth-degree felony — in April 2014 as part of a plea agreement with the District Attorney’s Office.
The agreement called for him to serve 18 months probation and complete alcohol treatment and a batterer’s intervention program. It also granted Archuleta a “conditional discharge,” which typically means the defendant will not have a felony record if he or she successfully completes the terms laid out by the court.
Archuleta said he is “not a violent person” and only agreed to the plea because his attorney told him it would be the cheapest and easiest way to resolve the case.