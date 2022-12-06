120622 jw ashbaugh1.jpg

The mobile home Tuesday in Ashbaugh Park the city is seeking to have former employee Jason Archuleta move after his September termination. Archuleta was authorized to live in the ‘pre-existing’ mobile home on the property as long as he was employed by the city. Jim Weber/The New Mexican

The city of Santa Fe is asking a district judge to order a former employee to move his mobile home off city property behind Ashbaugh Park, where he has paid little in rent for more than a decade, according to court records.

Officials also filed a petition for an Extreme Risk Firearm Protection order before firing Jason Archuleta in September. According to court records, the city said Archuleta had threatened a supervisor, prompting concerns termination and eviction could incite him to violence.

Archuleta has refused to remove his mobile home from the city’s property and broken the terms of his rental agreement with the city by subleasing the dwelling, Assistant Attorney Andréa Salazar wrote in a petition for restitution filed Monday.

