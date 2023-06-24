The public records request didn’t seem too complicated.
But it serves as an example of the difficulty reporters and the public sometimes encounter trying to obtain public documents from the city of Santa Fe, a problem that has led to complaints to the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office and lawsuits in which taxpayers have to foot the bill.
The New Mexican filed a request June 7 under the state Inspection of Public Records Act for receipts and invoices since January showing how much restaurants that have expanded their business footprint outdoors have been paying to lease space in the public right of way.
The city acknowledged receipt of the request the same day, saying it would be processed in accordance with the law.
The law requires the immediate inspection of public records or as soon as practicable, but not later than 15 days after a request is received — a mandate government agencies, including the city, routinely fail to meet.
On June 20 — 13 days after the request was filed — the city deemed it “excessively burdensome and broad” and said it would need until July 7, or a full month, to respond.
Less than two hours later, the city abruptly closed the request, saying a search of files in the Land Use and Public Works Department didn’t produce any responsive records.
“We regret that we are unable to assist you,” the city wrote.
After a reporter questioned the lack of accounting to city executives, the city reopened the request the next day, saying a search for records would resume.
Welcome to the darker side of New Mexico’s sunshine law.
City Attorney Erin McSherry said she hadn’t researched the circumstances of the request to explain what, if anything, went wrong. But she maintains the city considers compliance with the public records law, commonly referred to as IPRA, a high priority.
McSherry said IPRA is “absolutely” a transparency tool.
“I think probably just the methodology, the process, probably need to be looked at because there’s times where it’s hard for us to manage the volume,” she said.
The city receives more than 150 public records requests weekly.
Last year, the city received 8,104 IPRA requests. It is on pace to exceed the number in 2023. So far this year, 4,183 requests have been filed.
The vast majority are for police records, including police reports on traffic crashes and property crimes, as well as dashboard and body camera videos.
Santa Fe police Deputy Chief Ben Valdez said the department receives requests daily through the city’s online portal, called NextRequest, which is designed to streamline the process of providing records.
He noted the process might be slowed by the high number of requests the city receives and a possible lack of staff equipped to respond.
“I think one thing that we need to evaluate … is if we have sufficient capacity to stay on top of these requests,” Valdez said.
In addition to launching the online portal, the city has been gradually consolidating its IPRA operation into one team, with a specific position assigned to the police department, and devoting more resources to the effort, McSherry said. The city has hired an IPRA manager, increasing the number of employees handling requests from two to three. One of the positions remains vacant, however.
“We’ve been tracking the types of requests more, as well, so that we can start pinpointing ways to address where there’s pain points,” McSherry said.
Katherine Garcia-Gallegos, the new records manager, said the requests themselves are fairly simple.
“Just the volume of responsive documents has grown,” she said. “It’s become more complex for us to respond as custodians.”
But some requests are laborious.
“We have one, for example, asking for everything that’s ever happened at a particular corner in the history of the universe,” she said.
Records custodian Cindy Whiting did not respond to requests for comment.
McSherry said she believes the city’s IPRA team is doing a good job responding to records requests on a timely basis.
“I think they’re doing a very good job with the resources they have, and we are still evaluating and innovating in terms of determining if there are ways that we can succeed with the number of people we have versus trying to get more people,” she said. “As the workload increases, we absolutely have to evaluate that.”
The city doesn’t have as many employees handling records requests as other public entities with similar caseloads, she said.
While state agencies and local governments across New Mexico are required to have a records custodian, staffing in records offices can vary widely.
The city of Albuquerque, with a population more than six times that of Santa Fe, has been increasing its records staff since 2018, City Clerk Ethan Watson said. The office now has 15 permanent positions, he said, and secured funding for eight new contract positions in fiscal year 2024 for processing records requests.
Albuquerque receives around 11,000 IPRA requests annually — about 37% more than Santa Fe. Those numbers suggest the Santa Fe records office could be woefully understaffed.
The city of Santa Fe’s approved budget for the coming fiscal year, which begins in July, does not allocate any funds for additional records staff, despite growing staff sizes in other departments.
Some critics argue a lack of staff is no excuse for lack of compliance with the public records law.
Albuquerque attorney Taylor Smith called it “a problem of the city’s own design.”
He has litigated civil rights and personal injury cases in Santa Fe and Albuquerque for seven years and said Santa Fe has been a regular offender when it comes to providing records on a timely basis.
Sid Monroe, a Santa Fe County resident who has struggled to retrieve public records related to the city’s opposition to a recent expansion of Agua Fría village, filed a lawsuit Wednesday alleging IPRA violations.
It’s the first lawsuit he’s ever filed in his life, Monroe said.
It’s at least the fourth lawsuit filed this year accusing the city of violating the state law.
One of them was filed in April by a former Santa Fe police officer who now works as a private investigator and is running for a District 3 seat on the City Council. Louis Carlos might remember a time when residents in need of a collision report could walk into the police station and receive a copy soon after the crash. But times have changed.
Carlos, who declined to comment on public records for this story because of his pending lawsuit, alleges in the suit the city delayed several of his requests for months.
Monroe called the city’s tight grip on public records “Orwellian.”
He was one of many county residents living in an area just outside the city’s western border who had petitioned the county to include their neighborhoods in the historic village. The move, which disrupted a planned city annexation, met pushback from city officials and the nonprofit housing developer Homewise Inc., which owns land in the area.
Monroe said he requested records in May of city staff correspondence with Homewise employees and financial documents. City staff produced some of the records — after delays — but most were not provided. The records custodian deemed his request “excessively burdensome or broad” and said it would take months to retrieve them.
Monroe had hoped to include information he received from the city in his presentations to the County Commission as it debated plans for the Agua Fría expansion.
The commission approved the expansion earlier this month.
The records “will still be interesting” if he obtains them, Monroe said, but he wondered if the city’s delay was deliberate, “so that the records become less valuable to what you need them for.”
Santa Fe resident Pat Lillis became frustrated with the city over efforts to obtain records related to a land-use case on Old Pecos Trail. She submitted three requests for a single record: a 1999 “future land use” map in the city’s general plan.
A records custodian incorrectly provided a map from 2003 in response to two requests she made in August.
In response to her third request, Lillis received a digital file of the 1999 general plan that was missing three chapters — one of which contained the map.
Former city councilor and retired attorney Steven Farber said the city’s public records practices cause “disappointment, frustration and anger.”
He received a $50,000 settlement from the city in March in a lawsuit he had filed alleging IPRA violations regarding his request for land-use records.
“I think most people go into this thinking, ‘I’m just asking for information,’ ” Farber said. “But then there’s disappointment when you don’t get it, frustration when they keep extending the deadlines and anger at the lack of transparency.”
He cited his legal background and said, “Most people do not have the ability to do what I did and file a lawsuit to gain access to the materials that they were otherwise entitled to.”
What happens, he said, is members of the public often feel helpless and give up.
Staff writer Nathan Lederman contributed to this report.