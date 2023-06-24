062223_LS_CindyWhiting_1_RGB.jpg

Cindy Whiting, records custodian for the city of Santa Fe, works in her office Thursday. The city receives more than 150 public records requests weekly.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican

The public records request didn’t seem too complicated.

But it serves as an example of the difficulty reporters and the public sometimes encounter trying to obtain public documents from the city of Santa Fe, a problem that has led to complaints to the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office and lawsuits in which taxpayers have to foot the bill.

The New Mexican filed a request June 7 under the state Inspection of Public Records Act for receipts and invoices since January showing how much restaurants that have expanded their business footprint outdoors have been paying to lease space in the public right of way.

