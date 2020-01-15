The city of Santa Fe is holding a meeting Thursday to solicit public input on a proposed crossing over the Arroyo de los Chamisos, which would extend Richards Avenue between Siringo and Rodeo roads.
The meeting will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Santa Fe Higher Education Center, 1950 Siringo Road.
The city is studying different alternatives for a proposed crossing, including connecting Richards Avenue farther west, toward Vegas Verdes.
Past efforts to study a potential crossing have run into public opposition, but city officials are studying the idea once again. A new report on the proposed project notes "a new crossing will provide a connection between Rodeo Road and Cerrillos Road to improve regional mobility and relieve congestion on existing streets located in the area."
