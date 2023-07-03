070821IFAM_176_CMYK.JPG

The International Folk Art Market in 2021 at its previous location on Milner Plaza. The event will be held in the Railyard for the first time this weekend.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican File Photo

Setup is underway this week at the Santa Fe Railyard for its biggest event to date: the International Folk Art Market.

The move this year to Railyard Park from Museum Hill’s Milner Plaza on Camino Lejo, where the event has been held since 2004, is a big change for the art market. It also sets a new precedent for the city-owned Railyard, which saw its rules overhauled a few months ago to allow it to host large, ticketed events.

The nearly two-decade-old Folk Art Market is set to feature more than 160 booths of artists — nearly 170 from more than 50 nations around the world — and is expected to draw 11,000 to 20,000 attendees from Friday to Sunday.

