Setup is underway this week at the Santa Fe Railyard for its biggest event to date: the International Folk Art Market.
The move this year to Railyard Park from Museum Hill’s Milner Plaza on Camino Lejo, where the event has been held since 2004, is a big change for the art market. It also sets a new precedent for the city-owned Railyard, which saw its rules overhauled a few months ago to allow it to host large, ticketed events.
The nearly two-decade-old Folk Art Market is set to feature more than 160 booths of artists — nearly 170 from more than 50 nations around the world — and is expected to draw 11,000 to 20,000 attendees from Friday to Sunday.
Policies and procedures adopted for the site in 2009 would not have allowed organizers to present such a large market there. Groups involved in overhauling the rules in April said the changes will allow for more vibrant uses of the area, making way for fenced, ticketed events in the park, with an expanded number of vendor booths.
The amendments were made in coordination with several stakeholders, including the nonprofit Santa Fe Railyard Community Corp., the Santa Fe Conservation Trust and the city of Santa Fe, in accordance with the 2009 rules, which grant approval for amendments by the city manager.
Some people have raised concerns about the lack of a public participation in the rule change process and the potential effect the market’s heavy foot traffic will have on the 10-acre Railyard Park, which includes an orchard, meadow and cottonwood bosque.
Folk Art Market CEO Melissa Mann said at a meeting with neighbors last month the event will take up about one-third of the park, while leaving the playground and trails open to the public.
In contrast to the process quietly carried out in April between city officials and the Railyard stakeholder groups, an ordinance change was required last year to allow organizers of a few events held on the Santa Fe Plaza — Juneteenth, Indigenous Peoples Day and Santa Fe Pride festivals — to include commercial vendors to sell food, art and other goods such as T-shirts.
Through a weeks-long public process in which the change was reviewed and debated by councilors in public meetings, with a public hearing to gain input from community members, the three festivals were added to a list of eight large events, including summer art markets, that could obtain commercial vendor permits from the city.
Jenny Parks, who was heavily involved in the public process of developing the Railyard years ago, said she was surprised to see the rules changed this year without public input.
“I hope the Folk Art Market is a great event for the park and for the Railyard area as a whole,” said Parks, who was the state director of the Trust for Public Land when the group helped develop Railyard Park more than a decade ago. “I just want people to remember how much care went into this park and what it’s supposed to be.”
Parks noted the rules adopted by the City Council in 2009 prohibited the park from being “closed off with a fence or made inaccessible at any time to the General Public.”
The amended rules now allow fencing for events “that require controlled access” with approval from the city and the nonprofit Santa Fe Railyard Community Corp., which oversees implementation of the city’s Railyard Master Plan.
“It was very intentional for it to be a certain way,” Parks said. “I feel like there should have been more community dialogue. I was surprised and disappointed that all the care that went into creating these documents to protect the park were changed without a public process.”
The previous policies limited the number of vendor booths allowed in the park to about 50 in specific locations, while the April amendment allows for the placement and number of booths for each event to be determined by the Railyard Community Corp.
The coming Folk Art Market also has raised concerns among neighbors about traffic congestion throughout the weekend. As in past years, however, the market will offer a shuttle to the site.
In 2022, attendees were shuttled from the city-owned midtown campus on St. Michael’s Drive to Museum Hill. This year, the shuttle will run to the Railyard from the South Capitol Rail Runner Express commuter train station, adjacent to the parking lot for the state Taxation and Revenue Department.
Market organizers also are urging attendees to ride the Rail Runner, whose route ends at the Santa Fe Depot, less than a block from the Railyard Park event.
Railyard Community Corp. Executive Director Christine Robertson said the changes to the site’s policies were not made specifically to accommodate the International Folk Art Market. The new rules will allow seven large events — those with more than 1,000 participants — each year.
“It gives us a little more flexibility, in coordination with the city,” Robertson said, adding the group discussed the changes with various city departments, the Santa Fe Conservation Trust and the Railyard Park Conservancy.
“We love this park, and so we’re also very conscious about what happens there,” she said.
City Manager John Blair noted the original policies and procedures for the Railyard “provided expressed authority” for the city manager to approve amendments.
The majority of the rule changes “are intended to make the Railyard more vibrant,” he wrote in an email Monday. “It modernizes the accepted uses of the space and provides the City and [Santa Fe Railyard Community Corp.] better tools for organizing, approving, and managing activities within the Railyard.”
City staff and the Santa Fe Railyard Community Corp. began drafting amendments to the rules in 2019, aiming to align them “with the growth and changes in the Railyard over the preceding decade,” Blair wrote. The project, he added, was put on hold because of the pandemic.
The Railyard Park Conservancy noted its efforts ahead of the market to protect the park’s landscaping, Izzy Barr, executive director of the conservancy, said the group has been meeting with everyone involved to make sure the large event doesn’t adversely affect the park, which she said was designed to be “sustainable, environmentally conscious and drought tolerant” and to “reflect the history and diversity of plant life in New Mexico.”
Barr said the group’s biggest concern is “people walking through the gardens not understanding that it’s a delicately balanced ecosystem.”
Part of a two-acre grassland restoration project in the park will be off-limits to market-goers. In addition to educating the market’s volunteers about the park’s gardens, members of the conservancy will be making rounds during the event to make sure visitors stay on designated pathways.
“IFAM has done a good job of trying to include all the stakeholders in the process,” Barr said. “We want the market to be successful. We like having people in the park and activating the park, and we’ve been working with them to advocate to have the least impact on the green space as possible.”