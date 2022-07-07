The city of Santa Fe has seen an increase in complaints from residents about discolored water over the past few weeks — about five times more than usual.
A news release issued Thursday said about 200 of the city's 36,000 utility customers are affected by what is often called "brown water."
It is unclear, according to the release, why the discoloration is occurring or when it will be resolved, but the city's utility team is "aware of the concerns," and has "modified operations to help pinpoint the root cause."
“City of Santa Fe Water is working hard to understand and address the issue,” Water Division Director Jesse Roach said in a statement. “We apologize for any inconvenience discolored water has caused you and appreciate your patience as we work toward a solution."
Brown water can happen for a variety of reasons, the city said, including hydrant flushing, a waterline break, oxidized minerals and other factors.
The city on Sunday issued an alert notifying residents technicians were flushing hydrants in northeastern Santa Fe neighborhoods, and residents might see brown water flowing from their faucets.
Discolored water is safe to use, the news release said, but residents should take precautions. Turn on cold water and leave it running for about five minutes. If the water doesn't return to its normal color, turn it off and try again after 20 minutes.
Anyone with questions or concerns can contact the Santa Fe Public Utilities Department at 505-955-4333.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.