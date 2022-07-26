072622 jw country club1.jpg

Golfers line up on the driving range at Santa Fe Country Club on Tuesday. The city recently filed a lawsuit against the semiprivate club in an attempt to end a decades-long agreement under which the city has provided 700,000 gallons of treated effluent for free to water the golf course.

 Jim Weber/The New Mexican

Fore!

The city of Santa Fe has filed a lawsuit against Santa Fe Country Club in an apparent attempt to end a decades-long agreement under which the city provides 700,000 gallons of treated effluent to water its golf course.

Every day. Free of charge. 

