The Santa Fe Fire Department is accepting nominations to name Fire Station 7, a Richards Avenue facility serving the south side, after someone who has made significant contributions to the community. For consideration, nominees also must:Be deceased.Have good moral character.Be a resident of Santa Fe County or other strong connections to Northern New Mexico.Nominees also may have made significant charitable contributions, in the past or the present, according to a news release issued by the city. Nomination letters must include the nominee's name, the reasoning behind the proposed name and a one-page biography of the nominee, as well as the name and contact information of the nominator.Nominations should submitted to Santa Fe Fire Department Chief Brian Moya at bjmoya@santafenm.gov by 5 p.m. Aug. 23.A committee will review nominations before submitting recommendations to the City Council for final selection.