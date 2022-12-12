082222Midtown_LS_1.JPG

The courtyard at the Visual Arts Center on the midtown campus in August. City officials have issued requests for contractors to submit proposals to overhaul the Visual Arts Center and Performing Arts Center — formerly known as Greer Garson Theatre — and to expand the campus' Studio Production Lot, with deadlines in early February. 

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican File Photo

The city of Santa Fe plans to kick off the massive redevelopment of the 64-acre midtown campus with the rehabilitation and expansion of three complexes to create "a dynamic arts hub."

Officials have issued requests for contractors to submit proposals to overhaul the Visual Arts Center and Performing Arts Center — formerly known as Greer Garson Theatre — and to expand the campus' Studio Production Lot, with deadlines in early February. The city will consider proposals to buy or lease the properties, according to the so-called RFPs.

Requests for the upcoming projects, part of the first phase of redevelopment of the site on St. Michael's Drive, were issued just days after the mayor and City Council approved sweeping planning measures for the former college campus. 

Popular in the Community