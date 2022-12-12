The courtyard at the Visual Arts Center on the midtown campus in August. City officials have issued requests for contractors to submit proposals to overhaul the Visual Arts Center and Performing Arts Center — formerly known as Greer Garson Theatre — and to expand the campus' Studio Production Lot, with deadlines in early February.
The city of Santa Fe plans to kick off the massive redevelopment of the 64-acre midtown campus with the rehabilitation and expansion of three complexes to create "a dynamic arts hub."
Officials have issued requests for contractors to submit proposals to overhaul the Visual Arts Center and Performing Arts Center — formerly known as Greer Garson Theatre — and to expand the campus' Studio Production Lot, with deadlines in early February. The city will consider proposals to buy or lease the properties, according to the so-called RFPs.
Requests for the upcoming projects, part of the first phase of redevelopment of the site on St. Michael's Drive, were issued just days after the mayor and City Council approved sweeping planning measures for the former college campus.
“These early start development projects are the catalysts for the renaissance of the Midtown Site,” Economic Development Director Rich Brown said in a statement. “Our strategy is to identify early opportunities that leverage existing infrastructure and reuse of existing buildings to activate the site and initiate interest with the development community."
The city also aims to ensure it fulfills the community's desire to see a strong presence of arts and culture at the site, "a vision we heard from so many people and organizations throughout the planning process,” Brown said.
The city's requests for proposals for the visual and performing arts center projects call for plans with links between the sites to create an arts hub with "a mix of arts, cultural, technology and multimedia uses."
The projects will require rehabilitation of both buildings, which have sat vacant since 2018, causing "varying levels of deterioration," the RFPs state.
The visual arts building was designed by Ricardo Legoretta and developed in 1987 to accommodate art classrooms and studios.
The former Greer Garson Theatre, a 32,628-square-feet building, was designed by Phillippe Register and established by Hollywood actor Greer Garson and her husband, Buddy Fogelson, in the 1970s.
In the 1960s and '70s, Register also designed Benildus Hall, the administration building and Fogelson Library at the midtown campus, which all are scheduled for rehabilitation. Plans call for reuse and rehabilitation of St. Michael Hall, as well.
At the south end of the midtown property, the city is seeking to expand the film production lot now leased by Garson Studios and overhaul the area into "state-of-the-art production studios with pre- and post-production facilities that attract local, regional, national, and global productions," according to the RFP.
The project includes redevelopment of Garson Studios, the Driscoll Fitness Center and tennis courts, and a parking area.
Oñate Hall, another building on the site, is likely to be demolished.
"The City has had very preliminary conversations with the film schools at the University of New Mexico and Santa Fe Community College about establishing courses and a presence at the Midtown Site," the RFP states.
All three of the requests indicate preference will be given to local developers and the use of local subcontractors.