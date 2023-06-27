Traffic is heavy on Agua Fría Street near Osage Avenue on Tuesday. With West Alameda still closed after a portion of the road collapsed in March, many motorists have been forced onto Agua Fría or Cerrillos Road for their commutes, causing long backups during rush hour and frustration from some drivers.
A car turns around Monday at the roadblock near the missing section of West Alameda Street. The section of the road has been closed since the weather-related collapse in March, and city officials said repairs will begin soon with completion expected in September.
Fiona Simon’s daily commute — one that used to involve travel on West Alameda Street — is a lot more frustrating now.
“It takes so much longer to get to school and then to work,” Simon said. “Some days, it’s literally doubled.”
The howls of frustration about the West Alameda closure, forced by the weather-related collapse of a culvert beneath the two-lane road in March, remain as loud as ever — though city officials say relief is about to begin. Repairs are scheduled to start next week, with completion of the project now targeted for September.
Though help is on the way, it’s been a tough spring and summer for Simon and others who have long used Alameda as their favored east-west arterial. With the road now impassible about a half-mile east of Siler Road, many are forced to take heavily traveled Cerrillos Road or two-lane Agua Fría Street, which sometimes features long backups during rush hour.
A cashier at a convenience store on Agua Fría and Maez Road who declined to give her name said traffic heading west at 5 p.m. is bumper to bumper. Other travelers say it’s just as daunting moving east between 8 and 9:30 a.m.
Some days, Simon said she thinks she is leaving with more than enough time to get places on time but still arrives late.
“It’s a frustrating way to start the morning,” she said. “On top of all the frustration, I’m spending more money on gas to get to where I need to go.”
City Public Works Director Regina Wheeler wrote in an email Tuesday the city is “targeting completion in September, barring any weather events or unexpected conditions.”
The work on West Alameda, the city said in a recent news release, will get the road back in operation and also set the stage for future planned improvements: room near the culvert to add two bike lanes and a sidewalk, though the timing for that effort is not set.
A contract with construction firm GM Emulsion to do the work on the collapsed culvert was approved by the City Council during a May 31 meeting. The city maintains an on-call contract with the Santa Fe-based company.
Wheeler, who is managing the project, said city staff is currently processing a purchase order for $750,000 for the work.
“We expect to transmit the [purchase order] to the vendor tomorrow and they need to mobilize, so I would expect full action next week,” she wrote.
The design of the new culvert, completed by Canadian engineering firm WSP, includes drainage features Wheeler said were not originally constructed to channel water effectively.
A larger West Alameda project will require widening long stretches of the road to accommodate the new features. That will involve “right-of-way acquisition” from adjacent properties, Wheeler said, but the city has not yet begun that analysis.
“It will be a complete rebuilding and widening of the whole road,” Wheeler said. “It’s a big capital project.”
For now, the new culvert will be “safe and long-lasting,” Wheeler told city councilors during the meeting in May, noting the new structure was designed with concrete headwalls on either side of the road and a 75-year lifespan.
The previously existing culvert, she said, failed to channel water through the pipes under the road, with high waters sometimes flowing out of the arroyo and onto nearby properties.
The construction work will also involve moving utility lines, which “adds complexity and schedule risk to the project,” a staff memo noted. Two CenturyLink lines and a New Mexico Gas Company line will be relocated at various stages of the project.