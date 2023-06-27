Fiona Simon’s daily commute — one that used to involve travel on West Alameda Street — is a lot more frustrating now.

“It takes so much longer to get to school and then to work,” Simon said. “Some days, it’s literally doubled.”

The howls of frustration about the West Alameda closure, forced by the weather-related collapse of a culvert beneath the two-lane road in March, remain as loud as ever — though city officials say relief is about to begin. Repairs are scheduled to start next week, with completion of the project now targeted for September.

