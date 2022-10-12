The city of Santa Fe's long-awaited financial audit for fiscal year 2021 — due last December — might not be delivered until the end of June, city officials said Wednesday. 

The audit for fiscal year 2022 is expected to be submitted to the state around the same time, more than six months after its coming due date, Dec. 15. 

City Manager John Blair, Finance Director Emily Oster and Accounting Officer Ricky Bejarano said financial practices have improved, setting the stage for an on-time audit for the current fiscal year; still, the news of yet another late audit drew some criticism during a City Council meeting Wednesday night.

