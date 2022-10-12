The city of Santa Fe's long-awaited financial audit for fiscal year 2021 — due last December — might not be delivered until the end of June, city officials said Wednesday.
The audit for fiscal year 2022 is expected to be submitted to the state around the same time, more than six months after its coming due date, Dec. 15.
City Manager John Blair, Finance Director Emily Oster and Accounting Officer Ricky Bejarano said financial practices have improved, setting the stage for an on-time audit for the current fiscal year; still, the news of yet another late audit drew some criticism during a City Council meeting Wednesday night.
Councilor Michael Garcia noted five of the city's last six annual audits have been late in "a cycle that is almost unbreakable."
"I am extremely nervous about our future," Garcia said. "This news is very troubling to me."
Blair said the city Wednesday sent notices of the audit timeline to the State Auditor's Office, which had announced plans in April to intervene “to prevent further financial crisis.”
State Auditor Brian Colón did not respond to requests for comment on the city's progress toward completing the late audit for 2021 or notification of delays expected for the report on 2022.
Oster, who stepped into the position Sept. 6, said the expected delivery of the audit reports is longer than she was hoping for, but she called it a "realistic timeline."
The city finalized a contract with Carr, Riggs & Ingram on Sept. 6 to serve as its auditor for fiscal years 2021 and 2022, and officials learned Oct. 6 of the June 2023 target for delivery to the state.
The city contracted with CliftonLarsonAllen to complete its 2021 audit in January, but the firm essentially resigned in late April after finding the city was not in a position to be audited and had failed to reconcile some $4.6 million in cash balances.
Bejarano said the money has since been reconciled.
The issue drew concern and criticism from Colón at the time. “I am going to have to come in and bring reinforcements to oversee them preparing the items they are required to provide,” he said.
Blair said the city later presented a slew of financial records to the State Auditor's Office for inspection and was permitted to issue a request for proposals for a new auditing firm at the end of June.
"We were in a place of holding from April to June 29 before we could begin the search," Blair said, adding the holding pattern was a primary reason for the expected delay in completing the audit due in December.
"Some of these delays were out of our control," he said. "But we are serious about getting audits done and building out a 21st-century Finance Department."
The city retains a contract with CliftonLarsonAllen for audit preparation and accounting services to help overcome a work backlog that is due in part to a high vacancy rate in the Finance Department, which currently stands at 20 percent. Oster said the rate represents a decline after officials have worked to fill several positions and continue to aggressively recruit new employees.
A critical upgrade of software called enterprise resource planning, which integrates financial systems and increases automation of some processes, is underway, she added, which will streamline future audit preparations.
Bejarano said at the start of the new fiscal year in July, the city began closing its books at the end of each month, which will allow the city to issue interim financial statements — another key step toward an on-time audit next year.
Blair said no fraud has been found in city government.
"Even though our cash wasn't reconciled for [fiscal year] '21, we've always had more money than there was in the books, so we've never been missing money," he said. "There was never a concern that there was fraud. ... The process just hasn't worked to get us down to the reconciliation of zero."
Still, Blair said he recognized the city may not regain the public's confidence in its financial operations until the audits are complete next summer.
Garcia called the continued audit delays "the biggest black mark on our city’s financial history."
He listed some projects and programs that are at risk if the city's capital outlay and other funding sources are compromised, including senior center construction, park upgrades, road improvements and a home-delivered meal program.
Bejarano said the state has not, so far, denied reimbursement to the city due to the financial problems.
"Some funding is on hold, but none has been lost," Oster said.
Mayor Alan Webber noted a scathing review in 2017 by Albuquerque-based McHard Accounting Consulting — known as the "McHard report" — found the city had "extremely high risks of fraud, due to the almost complete lack of internal controls."
"It seems to me we’ve had darker days than late audits," Webber said. "The McHard report was a severe indictment of the city."
Webber questioned whether the city's financial problems were the worst seen by Oster and Bejarano in their professional careers. Each said this was not the case, citing issues ranging from bankruptcy to criminal activity at other entities.
Councilor Carol Romero-Wirth said said changes to financial practices take time.
"I don’t think there is anybody not taking this seriously," she said. "The problems are deep. We’re not trying to justify this; we are owning this."