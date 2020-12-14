City Manager Jarel LaPan Hill put the kibosh on a plan to host a motorcade around the Santa Fe City Hall building meant to honor departing City Clerk Yolanda Vigil.
In an email to union representatives for city employees, LaPan Hill explained the caravan planned Tuesday can’t happen because Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s public health order bans parades and other gatherings of 10 or more vehicles, or five or more people.
“The City’s Emergency Orders prohibit the same,” she said in the email.
LaPan Hill asked union officials to follow up with people who may have planned to attend or take part in the caravan.
“Employees may drive by a particular location to support Yolanda, but there will be no parade or caravan with a particular starting point, gathering location, or route,” she wrote. “Update the announcement to alert employees that there will not be a gathering on Murales Road at 10:30 a.m. and no more than 5 persons may attend any portion of the event at one time because of the State order that prohibits gatherings of vehicles and parades.”
However, LaPan Hill noted she would allow employees an hour of administrative leave so that they can honor Vigil by driving by a particular point in appreciation.
Vigil, who began her career with the city in 1980 and became city clerk in 1994, announced her resignation earlier this month.
City Councilor JoAnne Vigil Coppler accused Mayor Alan Webber of pushing out Vigil, and the clerk herself responded to the mayor’s high praise at Wednesday night’s City Council meeting with a Franciscan prayer that struck a strident tone.
She did not provide a reason for her resignation, but she said she’s not leaving due to health reasons.
Vigil Coppler said in an interview Friday that Webber forced Vigil out and the mayor was often condescending to Vigil.
The mayor declined to answer questions about Vigil’s departure during a media briefing Monday.
Gilbert Baca, vice president of the local union for city employees, said he was disappointed by LaPan Hill’s decision.
He said the caravan was canceled out of fear city officials would “retaliate” against employees who may have violated the ban on public gatherings.
Employees also were planning to host a lunch for Vigil at the union hall but Baca said Vigil decided to cancel because “it wasn’t worth the headache with [LaPan Hill] and the mayor.”
He had hoped for “a good 60 people” to come say their goodbyes on a staggered, socially distanced basis.
“She always worked well with the union, and it would have been nice if the city and the union could have worked together on a farewell party for her,” Baca said.
